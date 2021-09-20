With the F9 director’s cut making its way to Blu-ray and digital on September 21st, I got the opportunity to participate in “F9 Fest.” Not only did I catch up with Fast and Furious director Justin Lin and stars Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Vinnie Bennett and JD Pardo, but I also got the chance to recreate one of the most unforgettable stunt sequences from the film.

In the ninth installment of the saga, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) comes to learn that his estranged brother Jakob (John Cena) is involved in a heist targeting Project Ares, a device that gives its user the ability to hack into any computer and weapons system. Given Jakob’s involvement, Mia’s (Brewster) compelled to return to the action alongside Dom, and together with the rest of the Fast family, they set out to stop their brother.

After the interviews, it was time to recreate the sequence where Jakob zip lines from building to build before crashing through a window with Dom on his tail. At that point, the two engage in a brief fist fight before Jakob leaps out the window. Thanks to an ace team of stunt performers, after about five or six rehearsals, I was semi-ready to recreate the scene. Minus getting a little caught off guard by the explosive smash of that fake glass bottle, I managed to recreate Cena’s work in the film — but with a far bigger grin on my face.

Come September 21st, the F9 director’s cut will available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. All options come with that director’s cut, the original theatrical release and a slew of bonus material. On the special features menu you’ll find a commentary track with Lin, a whole piece dedicated to the “justice for Han” movement, a special look at some of the rarest automobiles in the world courtesy of "supercar superfan" John Cena, and loads more.

If you’re looking for more F9 content, you’re going to want to keep an eye on Collider this week. We’ll have those chats with Brewster, Kang, Bennett and Pardo coming your way soon!

