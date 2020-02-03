‘F9’ Super Bowl Trailer Takes the Franchise to Heavenly Heights

Fresh off of Friday’s trailer debut, Universal Pictures dropped a new F9 Super Bowl trailer during the big game. As revealed in last week’s trailer, Fast & Furious 9 finds Dom (Vin Diesel) squaring off against his brother, played by John Cena, who has teamed up with Fate of the Furious baddie Cipher (Charlize Theron) to do some villain shit. Only in the Fast & Furious franchise can a series purport to be about family and only reveal that its lead character has a literal brother in the eighth sequel. This franchise is wild.

F9 (yes that’s the official title) was written by Daniel Casey instead of franchise stalwart Chris Morgan, who instead spent his time writing the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. There is a familiar face behind the camera, however, as Fast Five and Star Trek Beyond filmmaker Justin Lin returns to direct his fifth film of the Fast & Furious franchise.

This new sequel appears to be laying on the cartoonish action antics and fans are here for it. They’re also here for the return of Han (Sung Kang), whose resurrection was teased in the first trailer after the character was killed off during the events of Tokyo Drift.

Take a look at the F9 Super Bowl trailer below and click here to see a series of character posters. The film also stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, and John Cena. Fast & Furious 9 opens in theaters on May 22nd.