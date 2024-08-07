The Big Picture F9: The Fast Saga climbs to the top 5 on Peacock, starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Jordana Brewster.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 received a 59% critics' score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The highest-rated Fast & Furious movies on Rotten Tomatoes include Furious 7, Fast Five, and Hobbs & Shaw.

One of the most unapologetically Fast & Furious movies in the entire franchise is climbing the charts on Peacock. F9: The Fast Saga, which was released in 2021 and stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Jordana Brewster, has crept into the top five most popular movies to watch on Peacock. F9: The Fast Saga just passes movies like Monkey Man, Nobody, and Mean Girls, but falls short of other projects such as M. Night Shyamalan's Old, which has found shocking streaming success on Peacock, as well as both Men in Black 2 and 3. In addition to Diesel, Cena, and Brewster, F9: The Fast Saga also stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Anna Sawai, and Kurt Russell, and currently sits at a 59% critics score and an 82% audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

The script for F9: The Fast Saga was written by Justin Lin, Daniel Casey, and Alfredo Botello, with Lin also directing the film. Lin's only work post-F9 has been one episode of The Endgame, the 2022 crime drama series starring Morena Baccarin. Prior to that, Lin directed Chris Pine in Star Trek: Beyond, and also helmed several episodes of True Detective. However, his work directing F9: The Fast Saga was not his debut with the franchise, as he previously directed Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). Lin was an executive producer on the most recent film in the franchise, Fast X, but the role of director ultimately went to Louis Leterrier.

Which ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies Are Rated Highest on Rotten Tomatoes?

Close

Although the Fast & Furious franchise has long been viewed as too silly and over the top for critics, there have been a few films that earned respectable critics' scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The highest-rated installment in the franchise is Furious 7, which released in 2015 and was directed by James Wan. Furious 7 boasts an 81% score from critics and an 82% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, marking the only time in franchise history that both metrics are above 80%. After Furious 7, the next three highest-rated movies are Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-led spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, which was released in 2019.

F9: The Fast Saga was directed by Louis Leterrier and released on June 25, 2021. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch F9: The Fast Saga, now streaming on Peacock.

F9: The Fast Saga Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. Director Justin Lin Cast Charlize Theron , Vin Diesel , Helen Mirren , Lucas Black , Michelle Rodriguez , Martyn Ford Runtime 145 Writers Daniel Casey , Gary Scott Thompson Studio Universal Pictures

