After years of delays, the family is finally back together again.

Universal Pictures has just released a new F9 trailer for the highly-anticipated ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Fast and Furious 9 brings back many members of the family for this new adventure. Returning are Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Megan Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron).

F9 is also bringing back quite a few characters from the history of the Fast and Furious franchise for this latest installment. Han Lue (Sung Kang), who was originally thought to be dead, is returning for this new film, as are various characters who were introduced in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, like Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), and Earl Hu (Jason Tobin).

But this wouldn’t be a new Fast and Furious film without adding even more character to this already packed franchise. John Cena comes to F9 playing Jakob Toretto, a master thief who is also the brother of Dom and Mia. Also joining the cast are Cardi B, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.

With over four years since 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, this marks the longest period without a new installment in the main Fast & Furious series since it began in 2001. F9 was originally planned for release in April of 2019, but was pushed back because of the release of Hobbs & Shaw and No Time to Die. The film was then delayed multiple other times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In just 2021, F9 has received release dates in April, May, and now, June.

Now, it looks as though after years of delays, we will finally the latest adventures from the family. We also have an exclusive interview with F9 director Justin Lin up today as well, to get you even more excited for the new F&F.

F9 is scheduled to be released on June 25. Check out the new F9 trailer below.

