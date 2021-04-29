In a recently dropped, hype-building F9 IMAX poster, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena) are seen driving with their vehicles pinned side-to-side. Both boast determined and vindictive expressions as they try to shove each other off the road.

The trailers for F9 show Dom enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife and son, until the sins of his past force him and his team behind the wheels of souped-up sports cars once again. The Furious members must unite once more to prevent a skilled assassin and high-performance driver (Cena) from carrying out a world-shattering master plan.

Friends and foes will resurface to lend a helping hand or stir a little drama as the team traverses the globe, making stops in Tokyo, a secret bunker in Azerbaijan, London, and beyond. F9 will once again ask - as it has over the last two decades - what makes a family, and how far are you willing to go to protect those you love?

Justin Lin — who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments — is back to helm F9. The film will feature returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, as well as Oscar-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The franchise also adds the Grammy award-winning Cardi B as Leysa: a woman connected to Dom’s past. The electronica and reggaeton star Ozuna will also make a cameo.

When F9 premieres on June 25, it will prove one unfortunate fact — no one is fast enough to outrun their past. Check out the IMAX poster for F9 below.

