Vin Diesel is here to remind fans of the Fast and Furious franchise that we are all a family. And one that likes going back to the movie theaters! For the last year, theaters around the world have been closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Diesel points out in a new promo for the re-release of the franchise, we’ve been going to theaters together for over 100 years, and we'll continue to do so, at least until this franchise ends.

To help bring audiences back, they’re re-releasing all the Fast and Furious movies in preparation for the release of F9. Not only that, but we get some exciting new footage in the promo to prepare you for the cinematic experience that will be the ninth movie in this bonkers franchise.

Fans of this franchise know that it’s not just about fast cars and daring stunts. It’s about family. Getting to reunite to see the movies that started it all together again is truly and perfectly in the spirit of the franchise as a whole. As the iconic song “See You Again” from Furious 7 says “How can we not talk about family when family’s all that we’ve got?”

Now on the ninth movie in the franchise, we see Dom Toretto (Diesel) living a “quiet” life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) but, as always with these movies, Dom has to face up to his past sins when his brother Jakob (John Cena) comes in to play. The movie is also a return for fan favorite Han (Sung Kang).

In addition to the emotional ode to theaters, the promo also teases new footage of F9. Because dropping a car out of a plane isn't enough, Dom can now hook a car to a hanging bridge and swing a car around a cliff. The promo also expands on the highlight of the trailer: the rocket-car that will finally take this franchise to space, and that alone is reason enough to be excited for this movie.

We love the Fast and Furious franchise because it never tries to be more than it is. A fun action series with a story about family at its core. And getting to head back into the theaters as a “family” once again is truly and honestly going to feel incredible. F9 is set to hit theaters June 25 and you can check with your local theaters about the re-release of the Fast and Furious saga.

