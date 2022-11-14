Gather round fans of Westeros and House of the Dragon. While the hit series might still be some ways off from returning, there is a chance of seeing one of your favorite stars – depending on whom you support – return as part of a different project. Fabien Frankel, who is known for his role as Ser Criston Cole in the hit HBO series, stars as an unlikely art thief in Venice at Dawn official trailer. The Brit indie film will premiere on Prime Video on December 14.

The trailer begins with a conversation between detectives and a woman, wherein the woman claims that there had been a dead body in the passageway but now, it’s gone. But let’s rewind to the top of the tale. Frankel plays Dixon and Greta Bellamacina stars as Sally making up our pair of unlikely art thieves. The pair, after meeting up at a bar by chance and after getting sufficiently drunk, decide to plot an art heist. It was meant to be fairly simple, and straightforward but these things rarely are. “There’s this huge house, and he owns this painting which is worth millions of pounds – money, money, money,” Sally tells Dixon. “Tomorrow the house is going to be empty, the painting will be there, and we could steal it.” The house with the painting in question belongs to Sally’s ex-boyfriend, Stephen (Tom Basden); could this vengeful comeback be for a love gone sour?

The trailer indicates that the feature will have comedic undertones. While the pair are engrossed in their operation within the house, they are soon interrupted by a pair of clumsy detectives seemingly working a case. Soon enough, Sally and Dixon are tasked with finding a way to align their stories to exonerate them of all wrongdoing, and ultimately avoid the long arm of the law.

Image via Sulk Youth

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Star Fabien Frankel Discusses Ser Criston’s Journey

What would eventually make the heist simply a comedy of misunderstandings is the fatal mistake of planning a job, at a bar while drunk. Apparently, while their fault-proof plan was being hatched over drinks, a pair of actual thieves would overhear the conversation, and obviously, the idea that a masterpiece was unguarded at a house nearby surely appealed to the pair.

Venice at Dawn was filmed in London with the feature helmed by Jaime Adams. Serving as executive producers on the film are Scott Wilson and James Sadler. The cast of the film also includes Sophie Kennedy Clark and Richard Ellis as the pair of genuine thieves, and Tanya Burr as Cindy, Stephen’s best friend. Others include Ruhtxjiaih Bèllènéa, Nick Helm and Celyn Jones.

Venice at Dawn premieres on Prime Video on December 14. Watch the trailer below: