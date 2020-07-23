‘Fable’ Trailer Reveals the Iconic Fantasy RPG’s Move to Xbox Series X and PC

The big splashy reveal of Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase turned out to be a new Fable game, welcoming fans back to Albion with all the high-powered bells and whistles of the Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs.

The trailer didn’t reveal much—just a fairy whizzing through some woodlands before getting completely bodied by a frog—but did feature an enticing, typically whimsical piece of narration.

“The world is filled with stories of legendary heroes and treacherous villains. Of fantastical creatures and wondrous places where nature and magic live in perfect harmony. Not all stories have happy endings. But yours has yet to be written.”

Developed by Lionhead Studios, the main Fable series consists of three fantasy role-playing games, with the choices you make determining whether your path stays heroic or strays to the dark side. The first entry debuted on the Xbox in 2004, followed up by Fable II for the Xbox 360 in 2008, and then Fable III in the long-ago time known as 2010. Each game took place a substantial amount of time after the one before it, but mostly always in the magical Medieval Europe-esque land of Albion.

There’s been a few odd in-between releases to keep fans busy, like the Kinect-fueled spinoff Fable: The Journey and family-friendly beat-em-up game Fable: Heroes, both in 2012. Besides that, anyone itching for more Fable adventures had to make do with the Kickstarter-funded collective card game Fable Fortunes, released in 2016.

Check out the trailer below. For more out of the Xbox Games Showcase, head here to watch all the trailers and gameplay footage. (Including nine minutes Halo Infinite.)