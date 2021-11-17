Hollywood is putting yet another spin on the classic fable and fairy tales we hold dear. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Bron Digital has put Fables into development, an all-new animated series reimagining — you guessed it — classic fables for a new generation, with a star-studded voice cast to launch the new animation division of Bron Media Corp, which was previously responsible for films like Joker and Judas and the Black Messiah.

The series has signed a number of high-profile actors to the project, including Ricky Gervais, who will serve as the series’ narrator, Jemaine Clement, Natasha Lyonne, JB Smoove, Roman Griffin Davis, Alexa Demie, Diljit Dosanjh, Anthony Ramos, and Zack Woods. It is unknown (other than for Gervais) what roles these actors will be playing, but THR writes that fables like The Tortoise and The Hare, The Lion and The Mouse, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf will be featured in the series, given a new, modern twist for contemporary audiences.

According to THR, Bron Digital also plans to pair the series with an immersive online community, as well as interactive games themed around the series. What those digital elements will entail is anyone’s guess, but most aspects of the show will be created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, a real-time 3D digital creation tool originally designed for video games that could potentially change the game in the animation industry.

The series is also set to be paired with music from Beatclub, the music platform and marketplace founder by musician and producer Timbaland. The platform will produce select tracks for the series, which is created by Kevin Turen and directed by Azazel Jacobs, with scripts from Kyra Noonan.

Fables is executive produced by Bron’s Jason Chen and Aaron L. Gilbert, as well as Turen, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabe Ferrari, with Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina and Chris Cole serving as associate producers. No release date for the series has been announced.

