The Big Picture The Fabulous Four movie stars an ensemble cast of Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally.

The comedy follows friends on a Key West trip turned bridesmaid surprise a new marriage.

Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, the movie combines humor with heartfelt moments, which resonates with audiences.

It's time to book your getaway weekend to Key West because you have a wedding to attend this Summer. At least that's how it will feel like when you watch The Fabulous Four, a new comedy movie that stars an ensemble cast featuring Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus 2), Susan Sarandon (Blue Beetle), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Megan Mullally (The Umbrella Academy) as a group of long-time best friends who reunite after being apart for a stretch of time. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 26.

The trailer for The Fabulous Four has pretty much the energy you'd expect to have with your group of friends once you're past your sixties. Taking in new challenges, still enjoying all aspects of life, spending quality time together and having a lot of fun in the process. But it wouldn't be a movie without a twist: Lou (Sarandon), Kitty (Ralph) and Alice (Mullally) discover that their fun trip to Key West was actually a surprise invitation to be the bridesmaids of Marilyn's (Midler) new marriage.

What makes Marilyn's friends worried is that the woman might be using this new marriage as a coping mechanism to deal with her previous husband's loss, which would make her decision to get married again so soon problematic at the least. However, as they try to figure out how to help their friend, they'll surely have the time of their lives by having some adventures together. They'll try everything from weed to TikTok, as all fabulous friends should.

Who's The Team Behind 'The Fabulous Four?'

The Fabulous Four is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, who recently helmed The Dressmaker and episodes from Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe. The screenplay is co-written by Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly, who previously worked together in Golden Arm and the award-winning short film Black Friday. The cast also features Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of House Usher), Brandee Evans (P-Valley) and Timothy V. Murphy (Fire Island).

Even though The Fabulous Four isn't your typical summer blockbuster, comedies featuring old-time friends having a good time tend to resonate with the public. In recent years, movies like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (and its sequel) and It's Complicated have become some good examples of how audiences connect with these stories, and the new comedy certainly has the elements to become a summer standout.

The Fabulous Four premieres in theaters on July 27. You can watch the trailer above.