Of the directors who came to prominence in the 80s and 90s, John Woo has one of the most recognizable set of calling cards. Action sequences set in candle-lit churches with doves fluttering amidst the carnage. Heroes flying through the air whilst dual-wielding pistols. Enemies contorted in slow motion as squibs explode through their clothing. Lingering shots of bullet clips ejecting from various weapons. Performances that tread a fine line between brilliant and overcooked. In 1997, with the release of the massively popular Face/Off, Western audiences were properly introduced to Woo and the results were jaw-dropping… mostly in a good way.

Woo was already an action movie legend in his native Hong Kong when he gained a cult following in the West. This was mainly due to the success of 1989’s The Killer, the biggest-grossing Hong Kong film in the US since Enter the Dragon, and the influence of Quentin Tarantino, who was busy canonizing action stylists like Woo and Tony Scott. Tarantino’s debut Reservoir Dogs had been influenced by his love of Hong Kong gangster movies, particularly Ringo Lam’s City on Fire, which stars Woo regular Chow Yun-Fat and features a standoff at the end.

Woo’s A Better Tomorrow II, which culminates in a massive shoot-out with some samurai sword action thrown in, was lapped up on video by fans discovering a tradition that made Hollywood look tame. Bullet in the Head and Hard Boiled were equally popular, the latter famous for its extended gun battle in a hospital, with Chow carrying a baby through the mayhem. But The Killer, the story of a guilt-ridden hitman (Chow) and an obsessed cop (Danny Lee) locked in battle across the city, was Woo’s most adored film. It’s a microcosm of everything fans loved: a heightened storyline, lengthy action sequences that progressively top one another, and protagonists locked in a melodramatic love/hate spiral.

Image via Film Workshop

RELATED: Joel Kinnaman on John Woo’s ‘Silent Night’ & Making a Movie with No Dialogue [Exclusive]

However, by the mid-90s, Woo’s much-anticipated move to America had yielded mixed results. 1993’s Hard Target, a remake of The Most Dangerous Game starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, contained many Woo trademarks, including bullets that send sparks flying in lovingly rendered slow motion. However, it was compromised by studio interference to get an R rating and the weaknesses of its script. 1996’s Broken Arrow was better (Tarantino had introduced John Travolta to the work of Woo, influencing his decision to take the co-lead), containing big performances and a plot that revolved around a testosterone-fueled rivalry. Yet, with its desert setting and train-bound action, it didn’t capitalize on Woo’s strengths as a director. His best Hong Kong films were already heightened takes on Hollywood genre films, inspired by the likes of Brian de Palma’s Scarface, and these films seemed small in comparison. For a moment it looked like an American John Woo movie just wouldn’t work.

Face/Off finally delivered on the promise of Woo in Hollywood, with a story that was big and crazy enough to facilitate something on the level of those earlier movies. It’s also conspicuous among his US films in referencing Hong Kong cinema and culture most directly, specifically his earlier triumph with The Killer.

During an attempted assassination, hitman Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) accidentally kills the son of FBI Agent Sean Archer (Travolta). Six years later, Archer tracks down Troy, who falls into a coma following a shootout. Discovering that the hitman planted a bomb somewhere in LA, Archer agrees to have his face surgically removed and exchanged with Troy’s. While Archer is undercover in prison, Troy awakes from his coma and steals Archer’s face. A battle of wits and guns ensures.

Even in a decade that embraced high-concept action movies to the full (with Cage’s own The Rock and Con Air representing other high points) the premise of Face/Off stands out as a pitch that can be understood in a heartbeat. An FBI agent swaps identities with the hitman who killed his son. The script wastes little energy explaining the surgical technology that allows such a contrivance. A “state-of-the-art morpho-genetic template” is used for the face removal and replacement, Colm Feore’s doctor tells Archer, before adding, “After that we simply connect the muscles, tear ducts, and nerve endings.” Simple! CCH Pounder’s special-ops agent is on hand to state that everything will be okay, stubbing out a cigarette on the comatose Troy’s arm as she says, “Relax, Archer, he’s a turnip.” From this we know he is most definitely coming back to life. Face/Off is in contention for the most credulity-straining movie of the 90s. However, it’s Woo’s directorial style that takes the madness to new levels of mayhem.

Filming scenes set in offices, prisons, and gang hangouts, Woo seems more assured than the New Orleans bayou of Hard Target or the desert of Broken Arrow. Hong Kong is an island city and Los Angeles effectively doubles for it here, providing opportunities for speedboat chases and shootouts at airports. Part of Woo’s aesthetic relies on the depiction of actors passing through slow-motion debris fields, especially flying glass and paper, which is most easily provided in an urban setting. The far-fetched nature of the premise helps as well (with the audience having already bought the face-swap flimflam), and Woo goes all in with the resulting destruction and violence. Even for movies of the time, Face/Off has a high body count. Dozens of criminals and FBI agents get mowed down on its way to a final, five-way standoff where everyone gets shot apart from Archer and Troy.

The similarity to The Killer is clear enough in Face/Off’s rivalry between a hitman and a cop. Woo leans into this from the outset, referencing the sniper rifle scene from the earlier movie in the opening. Cage even wears a fake mustache that is identical to Chow’s in the preceding film. Woo also gives Troy some pretensions towards eastern gangster tradition in his dragon-inlaid pistols, dragon-head money clip, and a carved box in which he keeps his drugs. In The Killer, Chow’s assassin accidentally blinds a nightclub singer during a hit and is wracked with remorse, ultimately perishing in a shootout at a Catholic Church, the perfect location for the consummation of his guilt. Troy is haunted by collateral damage too, although after the first scene, in which he displays shock at having killed Archer’s son, he’s a full-blown psychopath who is incapable of remorse. In his case, guilt is sublimated into Archer (who effectively becomes him) through his relentless pursuit.

Image via Paramount

Archer and Troy’s battle for control of one another’s identities recalls the rivalry between Chow and Lee in The Killer, and in both films the advantage flip-flops between the antagonists. At key points in each movie, they get up close and personal, jamming guns into each other’s bodies. Face/Off is a success not least because of Cage and Travolta’s performances, with both actors getting to play repressed hero and pantomime villain through the contrivance of the plot. It’s the epitome of the acting style that has made Cage a cult figure in the years since the film’s release, although here it’s Travolta who gets to chew the most scenery for the longest. Once again, the outré nature of the script plays to Woo’s strengths, coming from the Hong Kong action tradition where actors go big, throwing every emotion up on the screen as the story intensifies. The Killer is operatic in tone, ending with Chow’s character and his lover (now both blind) crawling past one another as they seek a final embrace. Face/Off also reaches its climax in a church, with a dying lover asking the wrong man to protect her son, family members at gunpoint, and a speedboat duel.

Protagonists in both films are ostensibly motivated by women – Archer is trying to reclaim his wife and daughter, Chow’s character wishes to protect the singer he injured – but it is clear their key interest is their rival. Woo’s most successful action movies are about men locked in particularly intense relationships with other men, and the erotic subtext in the interplay of guns and violence is obvious, although the awareness of this on the part of the filmmaker is less so. Violence and the means of inflicting it is undoubtedly fetishized in these films. Woo’s loving shots of bullets tearing through objects, the reloading sequences, and the images of bodies under extreme duress all find their clearest expressions in Face/Off and The Killer. That the slow-motion camera lingers as much on the victim being torn apart as the perpetrator of violence suggests the transgressive pleasure of the action movie taken to its masochistic extreme.

There probably hasn’t been a mainstream Hollywood entertainment with such a high homicide-related body count since Face/Off (Bad Boys II might be an exception). The director’s next Hollywood movie was Mission: Impossible II, an even bigger hit but one that was a John Woo movie in the manner that Mission: Impossible was a Brian de Palma movie. Next came Windtalkers, also starring Cage, and Paycheck, a bland science-fiction caper that ended his tenure as a big Hollywood director. Woo returned to Hong Kong cinema to better effect with Red Cliff and other historical epics.

25 years on, Face/Off looks like the only moment when it was possible to bottle the John Woo lightning and turn it into a truly effective American blockbuster. It’s a film that is fun, stylish, and stupid in equal measure. If Woo’s overall Hollywood output is disappointing – just one memorable film to show for ten years – then his amazing Hong Kong catalog is there to be discovered by any fan of action cinema looking for another taste of A Better Tomorrow II or The Killer.