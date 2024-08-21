The Big Picture Face/Off, a 1997 thriller starring Nicolas Cage, is leaving Prime Video soon – catch it before it disappears!

The film's intense action and unique premise of face-swapping have made it a cult classic.

While Face/Off may be leaving, there are plenty of other Nicolas Cage movies to enjoy on Prime Video.

Bad news for all you Nicolas Cage enthusiasts out there. Face/Off, one of the most iconic films in Cage's illustrious career, is set to depart from Prime Video at the end of this month. It's a bit of a gut punch for those who’ve been enjoying this action-packed classic from the comfort of their sofas. Face/Off, directed by the legendary John Woo, is a 1997 thriller that sees Cage's wildly unpredictable villain, Castor Troy, go head-to-head with John Travolta’s dedicated FBI agent, Sean Archer. The film’s brilliant, if bonkers, premise has the two characters literally swapping faces through an advanced (and totally bonkers) surgical procedure, leading to an intense game of cat-and-mouse.

Watching Cage and Travolta play each other’s roles with such intensity and flair is what has made Face/Off a beloved entry in both their filmographies. The film is quintessential Cage: a wild mix of over-the-top action, drama, and that unique energy that only Nicolas Cage can bring to the screen. It’s the kind of film that epitomises the ’90s action genre and has since become a cult classic, not just for its thrilling action sequences but also for its sheer audacity and the magnetic performances of its leads.

But now, with the end of the month fast approaching, Face/Off is due to leave Prime Video’s streaming library. For Cage fans, this is a disappointing turn of events, especially if you were hoping to catch another viewing of this cinematic gem before it vanishes from the platform.

What Other 'Nicolas Cage' Movies Should I Check Out?

However, all is not lost. Cage has a filmography as varied as it is vast, so while Face/Off might be saying its goodbyes, there are still plenty of other Cage classics available to stream. Whether you fancy the hallucinatory madness of Mandy, the emotional depth of Pig, or the bombastic fun of The Rock, there’s plenty of Cage content to tide you over.

That said, Face/Off holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. There’s something truly special about seeing Cage and Travolta play against type and go all-in on a premise as wild as this one. If you haven’t revisited it in a while, now is the time to do so before it’s gone from Prime Video.

Face/Off To foil a terrorist plot, FBI agent Sean Archer assumes the identity of the criminal Castor Troy, who murdered his son through facial transplant surgery, but the crook wakes up prematurely and vows revenge. Release Date June 27, 1997 Director John Woo Cast Nicolas Cage , John Travolta , Joan Allen , Gina Gershon , Alessandro Nivola Runtime 139 minutes

