If you've seen Face/Off, you know how delightfully unhinged the whole affair is. It's a John Woo-directed action flick where bad guy Nicolas Cage and good guy John Travolta switch faces — and that's literal — and get into all kinds of intricately choreographed, mayhem-fueled shenanigans. It's out of its mind. Would you like to see something like this with two contemporary movie stars?

Now, you can. Deadline reports a Face/Off remake is coming from Paramount Pictures, and they've selected an appropriately unhinged director: Adam Wingard, who's got the forthcoming and hotly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong to stomp all over our collective faces. Wingard will write the film alongside his regular collaborator Simon Barrett, and producers include Neal Moritz (the Fast and the Furious franchise) and David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge). Plot details and cast members are as of yet undivulged, but sources report it will be a total reboot with a totally new cast.

Wingard and Barrett have a lot of genre-shifting, wild ride films to their credit, including the horror/social comedy You're Next and the "what if John Carpenter directed The Terminator like a fish out of water high school comedy" shenanigans of The Guest. But if Wingard really wants his Face/Off remake to go off the chain in a way that would honor but expand upon the original, I would humbly suggest he take a cue from his Death Note Netflix adaptation.

That movie is not "good." But it is "wild," and it is rife with imagination, a bonkers sense of style, a perversely macabre sense of humor, and unorthodoxly staged action-horror sequences — not to mention a narrative focus on the sliding ambiguities of identity. If Wingard can weaponize that aesthetic in service of a stronger script, and get himself some dope cast members to boot, this Face/Off might rock our faces off all over again.

