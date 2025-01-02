For all the memorable features that beloved actor Nicolas Cage has starred in, few are considered quite as enjoyably bonkers as the action classic Face/Off. Directed by the legendary John Woo, the film features Cage as the notorious terrorist Castor Troy, who goes face-to-face with an FBI agent, played by John Travolta​​​​​​, who's obsessed with finally bringing him down. Once they collide, however, they're thrown into a stylized thriller that turns both their lives on their heads. Starting today, Paramount+ will be the new streaming home for the acclaimed film, giving subscribers a chance to start the new year with a bang.

Face/Off swaps between the perspectives of Troy and Sean Archer, who has been bound to bring the terrorist-for-hire to justice ever since he killed Archer's son Michael. Six years later, he finally gets his chance when the authorities track down Troy's plane, which crashes and leaves the criminal in a coma. The FBI has a bigger problem, however, after Troy revealed a bomb was located somewhere in Los Angeles before he went unconscious. To get the information needed from Troy's brother, Archer undergoes surgery to take on the terrorist's face and voice, a plan that horrifically backfires when Troy awakens and forces the doctor to implant him with Archer's appearance. With his colleagues believing he's the real criminal and Troy determined to ruin him, Archer races to get his life back while wearing the face of the man he hates most.

Woo had spent years building himself up as a defining action director with titles like The Killer, Hard-Boiled, and A Better Tomorrow before he was finally given full control of his first Hollywood production with Face/Off. The result is what's widely hailed as one of the best films of his career, carried by chaotic performances by both Travolta and Cage in dual roles swapping between Troy and Archer and a premise so silly it's brilliant, all supplemented by Woo's explosive style. It boasts a Certified Fresh 93% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and scored an impressive $245.7 million at the box office, cementing the director as an international star. The supporting cast was also strong, including Joan Allen, Gina Gershon, Alessandro Nivola, Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Harve Presnell, and Margaret Cho.

Will 'Face/Off' Ever Receive a Sequel?

Movement is still ongoing to bring about another Face/Off between Cage and Travolta. Last year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard shared that the sequel remains "full steam ahead" and had high praise for the script so far, but it's too early to set an exact timeline for the production. Cage, for his part, would be more than willing to slip back into the shoes and face of Castor Troy once more, and he sees plenty of possibilities for how the film can evolve beyond the original. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year for The Old Way, he shared his thoughts on the idea of getting Archer and Troy's kids involved, saying:

"I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It's almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it's not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it's four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex. I think there's a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven't heard anything since, so I don't know."

Face/Off is now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on the biggest films coming to and leaving streaming.

Face/Off To foil a terrorist plot, FBI agent Sean Archer assumes the identity of the criminal Castor Troy, who murdered his son through facial transplant surgery, but the crook wakes up prematurely and vows revenge. Release Date June 27, 1997 Director John Woo Cast Alessandro Nivola , Gina Gershon , Nicolas Cage John Travolta , Joan Allen Runtime 138 minutes

