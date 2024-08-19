The Big Picture Face to Face with Scott Peterson sheds light on law enforcement missteps during Laci Peterson's disappearance.

Peterson claims witnesses saw his wife after her alleged disappearance, casting doubt on his conviction.

Netflix's American Murder: Laci Peterson docuseries coincides with Peacock's upcoming release on August 20.

If you’re a fan of true crime and have already heard about Peacock’s upcoming docuseries, Face to Face with Scott Peterson, then you’ve likely been counting down the days until the show’s premiere on Tuesday, August 20. After staying away from interviews over the last two decades since the conviction for the death of his pregnant wife, Peterson, who has long maintained his innocence, will have plenty of facetime in the series. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Innocence Project took on the imprisoned man’s case and has been championing his freedom ever since. Today, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek of not only the soon-to-air production but also a snippet of Peterson sharing part of his side of the story, one that, if to be believed, could certainly cast reasonable doubt on his “guilty” conviction.

As we’ve seen in the teasers that have foreshadowed the true-crime story to come, a large part of Face to Face with Scott Peterson will center on the missteps and mishaps made by law enforcement on the day of Laci Peterson’s disappearance. In our exclusive look, Peterson speaks from behind bars as he recounts the events of that fateful day and explains that there were witnesses who saw his wife walking around the neighborhood. He even goes so far as to reveal that one of these neighbors allegedly told the local police that they had seen Laci Peterson out with the family dog, a claim that was immediately shut down by the detective at the time.

The Laci Peterson Case: An American Obsession

Coincidentally, or maybe not so much, Netflix also recently dropped its own docuseries centered around the same events titled, American Murder: Laci Peterson. Both productions follow the missing persons-turned-murder case that unfolded in Modesto, California on Christmas Eve 2002 when Laci Peterson took her dog for a walk only to seemingly vanish into thin air. Her husband’s alibi was that he had been out fishing, but many believed that his explanation had been — for lack of a better word — fishy. Laci Peterson’s body would eventually be found, leading to one of the most publicized cases over the last 30 years, which would eventually end with Scott Peterson behind bars.

Check out our exclusive first look at Face to Face with Scott Peterson above and tune in to Peacock to hear the evidence laid out in front of you in a new way when the series premieres on August 20.

