It’s pretty interesting how sometimes two streamers will release similar documentaries around the same time. Take Netflix’s Fyre and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, for example. Both arrived in 2019 and looked into the wild circumstances surrounding the disastrous titular music festival. More recently, there was Netflix’s Escaping Twin Flames, a heartbreaking story that was mirrored in Prime Video’s Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe. Now, Netflix and Peacock are at the center of the same conversation but with two very different viewpoints. On August 14, the former celebrated the premiere of its latest docuseries, American Murder: Laci Peterson, and, on August 20, the latter will shed light on the other side with Face to Face with Scott Peterson, which has just dropped a fresh teaser today.

Words like “liar,” “cheater,” and “guilty” are thrown around at the beginning of the newest Face to Face with Scott Peterson teaser, foreshadowing the intensely heated opinions that are still held more than two decades after the murder of Scott Peterson’s wife, Laci Peterson. While many believe that the “jury got it right,” as one interviewee says, others aren’t so sure, and that’s precisely what Peacock’s latest docuseries will investigate. Enter the Los Angeles Innocence Project, a team of lawyers who picked up Peterson’s case at the beginning of the year under the belief that the convicted killer was innocent of the murder of his wife and unborn child. For the first time in more than 20 years, audiences will hear from Peterson as he tells his side of the story and the fresh set of attorneys poke hole after hole in the prosecution’s case.

The Conflicting Sides of Scott Peterson’s Case

Whether you feel that justice was done and that Peterson is exactly where he should be, or if you believe there’s much more to the story, today’s teaser for Face to Face with Scott Peterson provides several pieces of evidence that may make you question the conviction. It’s true that Peterson didn’t do himself any favors in the days following his wife’s disappearance. From the woman who he was having an affair with stepping forward to a stash of cash, four cell phones, and other items found in his car at the time of his arrest, which led law enforcement officials to believe he was about to flee the country, Peterson made some bad choices. Still, those who have been reworking the case ask audiences to watch the documentary with an open mind.

