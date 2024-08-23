Since Scott Peterson was found guilty of the first degree murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and second degree murder of their unborn son, Conner Peterson, the buzz surrounding the Modesto family has largely subsided. With the convicted killer behind bars, what else is there to be said? Well, as subscribers to Peacock and Netflix know, there have been some recent changes in the case that are thrusting it back into the limelight. We’re not saying that, over the last two decades, the Peterson’s haven’t come back into conversation, but the timing of these two well-molded docuseries are certainly drawing plenty of attention to the tragic deaths of Peterson and her son. And, while American Murder: Laci Peterson is climbing to the top of Netflix’s charts, Face to Face with Scott Peterson is doing the exact same thing over at Peacock.

Although each production sticks to pushing a different bottom line, it’s fascinating to see just how many faces involved with the case agreed to speak in both projects. From family members to law enforcement officials, each title surrounding the tragic Peterson slayings hears from a crossover of interviewees. But it’s Peacock’s three-part docuseries that has someone who not only doesn’t appear in American Murder: Laci Peterson, but also hasn’t given an interview to the press in more than 20 years. Taking center stage in Face to Face with Scott Peterson, the titular inmate shares his side of the story and attempts to poke holes in the prosecution’s case that landed him behind bars.

‘Face to Face with Scott Peterson’ Asks Audiences To Re-Examine the Facts

But Peterson isn’t the only one who’s going after his conviction, as the documentary picked up steam after the Los Angeles Innocence Project added Peterson to its list of clients at the beginning of 2024. This isn’t just any team of legal professionals either, as the LA Innocence Project only takes on a case if there’s more than enough evidence of mishandling by law enforcement or other glaring issues that may have led to a guilty verdict. And, speaking as someone who grew up with the Peterson case on every news segment for more than a year, Peacock’s latest docuseries provides plenty of reasonable doubt that may make some question their certainty in Peterson’s conviction.

Looking back on the mysterious disappearance and death of his wife, Peterson admits on camera that he wishes he would have handled things differently - with the decision not to testify in his own trial being his biggest regret of all. Now, with the camera pointed in his face (or rather the Zoom call), Peterson asks audiences to listen to the full list of evidence before making their decision. As far as true-crime projects go, Face to Face with Scott Peterson gives us something we’ve truly never seen before.

