A sabotaged cheerleading stunt lands Stephanie in a coma. She wakes up 20 years later in a 37-year-old body but mentally still 17 and aching to complete the senior year she never got the chance to finish.

Rebel Wilson stars as (the older) Stephanie, a grown woman fresh from a coma whose only wish is to go back to high school and become the prom queen like she once dreamed. Senior Year is available to stream on Netflix, but Rebel Wilson isn’t the only recognizable face among its cast.

Angourie Rice: Young Stephanie

Seventeen-year-old Stephanie was finally living her best life: captain of the cheerleading squad, proud owner of a Cabriolet, girlfriend to quarterback Blaine, the cutest boy in school. Friends Martha and Seth missed her as she relentlessly pursued her goals of popularity and prom queen, but Stephanie was young and beautiful, and nothing could possibly go wrong.

Like Rebel Wilson, Angourie Rice is an Australian actress, so the accent is authentic. Audiences will no doubt recognize her as Betty Brant from the Tom Holland Spider-man films. She’s appeared opposite Kate Winslet in HBO drama Mare of Easttown and in the Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror. She co-starred in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled with Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst as well as in The Nice Guys with Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. She also starred in Ladies in Black, for which she won the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts and the Film Critics Circle of Australia awards for Best Actress.

Mary Holland: Martha

Grown-up Martha has continued to be a faithful friend to Stephanie, visiting her diligently throughout her two-decades-long coma. She is now the principal where she, Seth, and Stephanie once were students, and she’s taken over as cheer coach as well, though her social justice messaging may fall a bit short of what Stephanie considers appropriate for cheerleading, not to mention her outlawing of sexy dancing or revealing uniforms.

Mary Holland has recently starred in Hulu’s 2020 queer holiday romance, Happiest Season, with Kristen Stewart and Dan Levy, Apple TV series, Physical, with Rose Byrne, and Netflix’s satirical crime thriller, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, alongside Kristen Bell. She also appeared in season 2 of Prime Video’s Homecoming, with Janelle Monae, and has made guest appearances on all kinds of shows, from Veep to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Sam Richardson: Seth

Stephanie’s bookish friend Seth grew up to be the school’s librarian, having recently returned to town after a bad break up. Having once nurtured a crush, Seth has a surprisingly high tolerance for Stephanie’s selfishness, but even saintly Seth has his limits.

Sam Richardson’s been having a bit of a moment; in fact, viewers may find it difficult to avoid him, as ubiquitous as he’s quickly become. That’s not a bad thing: Richardson is talented and funny and a welcome addition to any film or series. Richardson starred in popular television series Detroiters and Veep and has done voice work for BoJack Horseman, Hoops, and M.O.D.O.K., among others. He had roles in Emerald Fennell’s Oscar-nominated 2020 film, Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, HBO Max’s Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy, and Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War, opposite Chris Pratt. He has recently appeared on Apple TV as a Ghanian billionaire in Ted Lasso, and a murder suspect in The Afterparty.

Zoë Chao: Tiffany

Tiffany was and is Stephanie’s main rival. She goes unpunished as the architect of Stephanie’s life-changing accident and enjoys her current status as the wife of former high school quarterback and love of Stephanie’s life, Blaine. She’s also a pushy stage mom to Bri (of Bri Loves), a popular influencer through whom Tiffany lives vicariously.

Zoë Chao has also been busy; when not starring with Sam Richardson on The Afterparty, audiences may have caught her with Anna Kendrick on HBO Max’s Love Life. Her recent film credits include I Used To Go Here, with Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement, The High Note, starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, and the Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Will Ferrell dramady, Downhill.

Justin Hartley: Blaine

Stephanie and Blaine were high school sweethearts. In Steph’s mind, they were destined to be prom king and queen, followed swiftly by husband and wife. Blaine, however, seems to have transitioned rather quickly back to his ex-girlfriend and Stephanie’s biggest rival, Tiffany. When Stephanie wakes from her coma, she goes straight to Blaine’s house, and finding Tiffany in her place is the ultimate betrayal. How will she fulfill her dreams now?

Justin Hartley cut his teeth on soap operas Passions and The Young And The Restless before doing stints on series like Smallville, Revenge, and Mistresses. He appeared in 2017’s A Bad Moms Christmas, starring Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, and Mila Kunis, and both Jexi with Adam Devine and Little with Issa Rae and Regina Hall in 2019. Hartley is best known for playing Kevin, one of Pearson triplets on uber-popular NBC drama, This Is Us. Fun fact: Mandy Moore, who plays Kevin’s mom on the show, has her 1999 hit song Candy on the Senior Year soundtrack.

Chris Parnell: Stephanie’s dad, Jim

Stephanie’s widowed father Jim, a Blockbuster-cum-Best Buy employee, never gave up on his daughter during her 20-year coma. Her happiness is his happiness. No one would blame him for indulging her when she makes her miraculous recovery, but Jim’s love has to get tough when he realizes he may be enabling her stunted growth.

Chris Parnell was a Saturday Night Live mainstay and pivotal cast member for eight seasons, 1998-2006, remembered for his Lazy Sunday video with Andy Samberg, a Lonely Island song that went viral overnight, driving traffic to a little-known video sharing website called YouTube, and the infamous Cowbell sketch which earned him the nickname The Iceman for being the only cast member not to break. He has since had a storied voice career, including Adam Sandler’s Hotel Transylvania franchise, Archer, American Dad!, Family Guy, and Rick and Morty. He has appeared in television series such as 30 Rock, and films including Netflix’s Finding ‘Ohana and Battle of the Sexes.

Alicia Silverstone: Deanna Russo

Seventeen-year-old Stephanie looks up to glamourous Deanna Russo, a former cheer captain and prom queen currently living in Stephanie’s dream house with a dreamy husband and all the trappings of the successful live Stephanie fantasies about. The future, however, has different plans. Stephanie’s ex-boyfriend Blaine ends in the dream house all right, but married to Stephanie’s arch-nemesis, Tiffany, instead. And things haven’t turned out as expected for Deanna either. Thirty-seven-year-old Stephanie encounters Deanna driving for Uber. She’s divorced and downsized to an apartment, but her happiness shows Stephanie that life can be good even if it doesn’t follow a certain plan.

Alicia Silverstone, queen of high school rom-coms herself, cameos as the former prom queen. Since her days as Aerosmith music video muse and her breakout role in 1995’s Clueless, and follow-up as George Clooney’s Batgirl, Silverstone now spends her days on Netflix, where you can find her starring as the harried mother of club president Kristy on The Baby-Sitter’s Club, or as the voice of Queen Marlena on Masters Of The Universe: Revelation. Eagle-eyed fans may also have caught her in a very à propos but uncredited cameo in 2020’s Valley Girl.

Michael Cimino: Bri’s boyfriend, Lance

Bri, better known as her IG handle, Bri Loves, is a high-caliber influencer who carefully curates every aspect of her life, including boyfriend Lance. Lance is somehow up for the task, impeccably styled, effortlessly cool, yet somehow still kind-hearted.

Not many young actors could pull off such a brief, but Michael Cimino is no stranger to flexibility. He stars as Victor Salazar in Hulu series Love, Victor. And he sings, too, like all young heartthrobs must.

