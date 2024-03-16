The Big Picture Faces of Death is being resurrected for a new generation, promising a spooky, fun, and gruesome watch.

The reboot pays homage to the original but offers a contemporary twist, focusing on a young woman as a content moderator.

Director Daniel Goldhaber aims to deliver a fresh take on horror with a terrifying and compelling reimagining of the iconic film.

At the end of the 1970s - following the success of horror classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Carrie - a new type of production came from the spooky scary genre. Titled Faces of Death, the movie was a morbidly curious look into the moments leading up to, during, and following death. Considered to be one of the most iconic mondo projects of all time, audiences follow along with pathologist Francis B. Gröss (Michael Carr) in the John Alan Schwartz-helmed film as he shows shocking imagery of all things death related including suicide, murders, cannibalistic kills, animal deaths, and more. As one could imagine, the movie received a solid amount of pushback from the censorship powers that be, which only made it all the more interesting to its ever-growing cult fandom. Now, more than four decades later, director Daniel Goldhaber (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) is resurrecting the tale and revamping it for a new generation.

Aside from the news last year that Faces of Death had picked up cameras and began filming, with a killer cast that includes Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), Charli XCX (The Angry Birds Movie), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), and Josie Totah (The Buccaneers), updates have been hard to come by. Thankfully, while chatting with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at SXSW during a discussion about her upcoming film, Bob Trevino Likes It, Ferreira shed some light on what audiences can expect from the reboot and how it will live up to the hype of the original while still trailblazing its own path.

‘Faces of Death’ Is Nearly Finished Filming

“We just finished our pick-ups,” Ferreria said of Faces of Death, referring to minor changes that needed to be made after the majority of filming had taken place. Of the overall vibes, she added, “It’s looking pretty fun. It’s looking really good. It’s spooky. It’s scary. My family hates horror movies, but I will be forcing everyone to watch it. But it’s very scary. It’s such a fun watch, and it’s gruesome and scary.”

At this point in her career, Ferreira is likely best known for her role as Kat Hernandez on HBO’s Euphoria, but Faces of Death marks another similar title for the actress following her appearance in Jordan Peele’s 2022 sci-fi horror flick Nope and the upcoming supernatural film House of Spoils. Leaning into her newfound love for all things spooky-scary, and giving more background on the movie that started it all, she said,

“It’s so fun to be a scream queen kind of vibe. Faces of Death is like a gore tape, you know, mondo films. Actually, a lot of it was fake but it was during a time when everyone kind of wanted it to look like it was real, and there were trials and stuff to prove it was special effects. So it was of that era.”

Paying Homage To The Past While Staying True To A New Century

Image via Aquarius Releasing

Bringing Faces of Death to an entirely new generation is no easy undertaking for anyone involved with the project. But, from the way Ferreira describes what the team is cooking, it sounds like the fandom will receive a well-made twist on the beloved mondo flick of yesteryear.

“So in this movie, Faces of Death exists in the universe, but we’re obviously not recreating it frame-to-frame because that would be, like, animal gore, which no one wants to see that. But it’s a contemporary take on it. I play a young woman who is a content moderator and I start seeing some videos that are alarming, and then the story goes on. Faces of Death, I’ve seen it many times now in the movie and on YouTube. It’s gonna be really fun. It’s an interesting way to go about it because it’s not a “remake,” per say, but it is a reimagining of it in the universe. It’s super scary, and it’s a cool, fresh take on horror movies right now. It’s scary as hell, though.”

As of right now, no release window for Faces of Death has been revealed, but stay tuned for more information as it rolls in.