Forty-five years after his death, the king of rock ‘n’ roll, Elvis Presley, has once again taken over the world. And this time, it’s courtesy of Australian director Baz Luhrmann. Told with the panache and glitz typical of a Luhrmann film, the story follows Elvis from his early years growing up in poverty-stricken Tupelo, Mississippi, right up to his untimely death in 1977.

Austin Butler plays the role of Elvis, with his uncanny ability to emulate the king’s gyrating hips and deep baritone. But as with all films based on true events, it must be asked, how much of what plays out on screen actually happened, and what are just embellishments?

Firing Colonel Tom Parker on Stage

In the film, Elvis lashes out at his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), while on stage during his residency at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. Fed up with Parker's financial abuse, Elvis accuses the Colonel of signing him up to a grueling performance schedule in exchange for having his crippling gambling debts wiped. Elvis also exposes the real reason why the Colonel won't let him tour internationally — Parker doesn't have a passport because he is an illegal Dutch immigrant whose real name is Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk.

While this didn't happen, it was inspired by something similar. According to music journalist and author Alanna Nash, in 1974 Elvis openly criticized Barron Hilton (yep, Paris Hilton's grandpa) on stage for firing a hotel employee. This particular employee's wife was dying of cancer, and Elvis visited her to fulfill her dying wish. This caused the hotel employee to be fired for fraternizing with the talent. Elvis was furious, telling the audience that Hilton "wasn't worth a damn." The Colonel rebuked Elvis for his behavior after the show leading the two to argue. Elvis threatened to fire Parker, and Parker drew up the impossible-to-pay invoice seen in the film. Nothing was said about Parker's illegal immigrant status as Elvis died before that information was exposed in 1982.

Priscilla Leaves Elvis because of His Drug Addiction

In the film, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge) packs her belongings and tells Elvis she is leaving him. When confronted, Elvis thinks it's because of the women he's been sleeping with on the road; however, Priscilla tells him she doesn't give a damn about the girls. It's the pills driving her out. She throws some of the numerous prescription pill bottles lining Elvis' vanity at him. Priscilla leaves a weeping Elvis at the foot of the stairs, walking away with her suitcases.

While Elvis' drug addiction certainly played a role in the breakdown of the marriage, Priscilla has previously stated that this wasn't entirely the reason — it was, in fact, the infidelity. Priscilla, naturally, didn't want to share Elvis, and the growing feelings of neglect and loneliness were taking their toll. She has also previously stated that she needed to "find Priscilla" as up until then, "her life was his life." While the drive to find herself for the first time and learn about the world ultimately led to Priscilla's decision to leave, the pair remained amicable until Elvis' death.

Elvis and B.B. King Were Close Friends

In the film, the friendship between blues musician B.B. King (Kelvin Harrison Jr) and Elvis is portrayed as tight-knit, with the pair hanging out on Beale Street, Memphis watching famous Black singers like Little Richard and Willie Mae Thornton perform. Elvis even goes to B.B. for advice.

In reality, B.B. King and Elvis would have been acquaintances but not close friends like what is portrayed on screen. They probably would have crossed paths at Sun Studio in Memphis and even run in the same circles, but evidence of a close friendship is lacking. Although it's been previously stated that they had respect for one another’s artistry, B.B.’s musical influence is undoubtedly evident in Elvis’ material.

Priscilla arranges for Elvis to go to rehab.

In the film, Elvis returns his daughter Lisa Marie to her mother after spending time with her. At this point, Elvis and Priscilla seem to be successfully co-parenting despite their separation. She takes a moment to check in on Elvis and suggests he check into rehab, all of which has been arranged and is ready to go. He unfortunately declines.

In reality, this didn't happen. While Priscilla has previously stated that she would always call up and check on Elvis whenever she heard that he had been admitted to the hospital, she never arranged for him to go to rehab herself. In fact, Priscilla has previously stated that Elvis would have laughed away any attempt at getting him help. Despite this, Priscilla was known to partake in long phone calls with Elvis' father, Vernon, where they would chat about what they could do to help Elvis.

Elvis' Pelvis Leads to His Arrest

In the film, Elvis is ordered by a court judge to tone down his gyrating hips before a show in Memphis. His wild dance moves are considered too lewd for an impressionable young audience, and the judge even comes prepared with an arrest warrant should Elvis so much as wiggle a finger. Elvis ignores the warning and gives a hip-shaking, squeal-inducing performance of "Trouble," for which he is then placed in handcuffs.

This kind of did happen, except for the arrest part. In 1956, a Florida juvenile court judge summoned Elvis before a show and threatened to arrest him for "impairing the morality of minors" should his gyrating pelvis make an appearance during the performance. The arrest warrant was prepared in advance, and police attended the show to keep a close eye on him. Elvis abided and didn't move at all during the show, except for one cheeky little wiggle of his finger. Elvis' pelvis caused quite the stir in the '50s — a 1957 performance on the Ed Sullivan show was filmed from only the waist up to preserve morality. The Catholic Church even published a piece called "Beware Elvis Presley."

Here Comes Santa Claus Comeback Special

In the film, after his stint in the military, Elvis is contracted to play a televised comeback special arranged by Colonel Tom Parker. There is one stipulation, though — it must be a Christmas special sponsored by the sewing machine company Singer. Elvis is understandably unhappy with this; it's far from his usual brand of music. But the Colonel insists it will be good for his new "all-American boy" image, forcing Elvis to wear a Christmas sweater and going on a tirade about singing "Here Comes Santa Claus." Elvis once again stays true to his brand and comes out in all-black leather for a gyrating, swoon-worthy performance. The Colonel is pissed.

The real 1968 comeback special was initially pitched as a Christmas special and was sponsored by Singer. However, as seen in the movie, Elvis didn't want to sing Christmas carols on television. It seems that the Colonel was a lot less forceful in reality, insisting that Elvis only end with a Christmas song which he didn't do either, opting to debut his new track "If I Can Dream" in response to the assassination of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy (as seen in the film).

Elvis' Relationship With His Mother

In the film, Elvis and his mother, Gladys (Helen Thomson), are shown to have an extremely tight bond. Elvis promises her a pink Cadillac, and she eventually ends up with one in every color parked outside Graceland, which he also purchases for her. She is portrayed as his guiding light, and to her, Elvis is two sons rolled into one after the stillborn death of Elvis' twin Jesse. Gladys is distraught when Elvis is drafted into the military and turns to alcohol, leading to her death. Of course, Elvis is inconsolable and places all his faith in the hands of the Colonel.

In reality, Elvis was extremely close to his mother. Gladys has previously been quoted as saying, "when one twin died, the one that lived got all the strength of both." It is said that Elvis and his mother had their language and that Elvis would frequently "baby talk" to his mother. His nickname for her was "Satnin," which allegedly referred to her "satin skin." After Gladys' death, Elvis was quoted as saying, "I lost the only person I ever loved."

