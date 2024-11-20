Breaking into Hollywood is tough, but it’s going incredibly well for a new list of names that have been added to Legion M’s upcoming thriller, Fade to Black. Surrounding the darker side of showbiz, the movie will follow the previously announced Karan Soni (Deadpool franchise) as Amit, a young man aspiring for a career in screenwriting. Tapping a slew of fresh talent for the latest casting rollout, the movie has signed on Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Annie Gonzalez (Flamin’ Hot), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Caylee Cowan (Sunrise in Heaven), Veronika Dash (Isabel’s Garden), Scott Evans (Barbie), and Johnno Wilson (I Love That For You).

In addition to the latest casting announcement, the darkly comedic thriller also features the talents of a main ensemble filled out by Soni, Max Carver (The Leftovers), Zosia Mamet (Madame Web), Katerina Tanenbaum (AJ and the Queen), Joseph Lee (Beef) and John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac). Penned by Brandon Cohen, Fade to Black serves as the feature-length directorial debut of Andrew Sandler. In the past, Sandler has lent his vision to a slew of projects and music videos by some of your favorite artists, including Blink 182, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Mary J. Blige, Pitbull, and more.

Anyone who’s tried to make it in a creative-based industry knows the hustle that goes into it. You’re essentially your own manager, boss, and employee — along with one million other titles. That means that it’s up to you to push yourself and promote your work in order to achieve your goals. But, breaking into a place like Hollywood can be extra tough, something that Soni’s Amit quickly discovers in Fade to Black. Having long dreamed of becoming a screenwriter, Amit sees a moment of opportunity after he’s inspired by an accidental death. He decides to take matters into his own hands — quite literally — and begin killing people in the style and pattern done by the fictional serial killer in his script to get his film made. Obviously, things are bound to get messy with his plan as Amit pushes himself towards the life he deserves.

What Else Has Legion M Been Behind?

Legion M has had its hands full in recent days, bringing audiences some incredible new content. Earlier this year, the production company-backed feature, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes’ My Dead Friend Zoe took the festival circuit by storm, performing well at SXSW, Woodstock Film Festival, and more. In December, they’ll also stand behind the highly-anticipated true-crime-centered story, The Man in the White Van, which arrives on December 13.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Fade to Black.