The Big Picture The twin film phenomenon in Hollywood occurs when two different movies with similar plots are released by rival studios.

Dr. Strangelove and Fail Safe offer contrasting takes on the Cold War era, with Kubrick's satire and Lumet's serious drama.

Kubrick sued Fail Safe for being too similar, leading to a compromise with the studios.

It's always fun when audiences experience the twin film phenomenon, the circumstance when two different movies with similar plots are released and produced by two different studios. Hollywood is like a small town in that everyone's connected and gossip runs amok. Scripts and ideas will get leaked to rival studios, and they attempt to capitalize on the same premise. Two romantic comedies about non-romantic sexual relationships, No Strings Attached and Friends With Benefits, were released in 2011. 1998 had an influx of disaster epics, Deep Impact and Armageddon, about an impact event threatening to destroy all life on Earth. Oddly enough, there were two magician-based movies set in the 19th century released in 2006, The Prestige and The Illusionist. No case of the twin movie phenomenon spoke to the cultural moment quite like the 1964 release of Dr. Strangelove, and its serious counterpart, Fail Safe, the gripping and unflinching Cold War drama that caused director Stanley Kubrick to take legal matters.

'Fail Safe' Takes a Serious Look at 'Dr. Strangelove's Satire

Dr. Strangelove is a classic by every means of the word. The pitch-black satire on Cold War politics and nuclear panic was Stanley Kubrick's first canonized masterpiece, as it highlighted his rich visual language and thematic insight into the absurdities of our world. Carried by a golden trio of comedic performances by Peter Sellers, Dr. Strangelove is a confection of broad slapstick, biting political commentary, subtle mannerisms, and a bleak examination of the Military-Industrial complex. Kubrick, loosely adapting the book Red Alert by Peter George, had an ingenious concept, but he wasn't the only legendary director to tell the story of the U.S. government trying to avert an all-out nuclear apocalypse in 1964.

Released in October (with Dr. Strangelove getting the head start in February), Fail Safe, directed by Sidney Lumet, follows a technical malfunction by the United States Air Force that inadvertently sends a squadron of American pilots to drop nuclear bombs on Moscow. This closely resembles the plot of Kubrick's film, with a depraved general instead of a technical malfunction being the cause of an unauthorized nuclear attack. Lumet's film, based on the novel of the same name by Eugene Burdick, is a sobering dramatic thriller about an uber-serious topic.

The crisis is analyzed on both sides of the political spectrum. Dr. Groeteschele (Walter Matthau), a political scientist and staunch anti-communist, finds a silver lining in this accidental attack, claiming that it could serve in the best interest of the nation's power over the world. He even interprets the mishap through a nihilistic perspective, arguing that nuclear war is inevitable. On the contrary, the U.S. President (Henry Fonda) is a hopeful idealist. Through peaceful negotiation, he hopes to convince the Soviets that the order to send nuclear bombers over Moscow was a mistake. On a more urgent matter, the President and his advisors must devise a strategy to avoid a cataclysmic global event, even if it means shooting down their own planes and jeopardizing the safety of the population on land.

Sidney Lumet Brings a Humanist Perspective to the Cold War Thriller in 'Fail Safe'

Sidney Lumet, director of 12 Angry Men, Dog Day Afternoon, and Network, is the consummate professional. A filmmaker without the pretense of an auteur, Lumet was devoid of a flashy visual aesthetic and definitive style, and instead gravitated toward airtight scripts and character-based dramas. As a master of chamber dramas, no director was more suited to make Fail Safe, a movie primarily consisting of people in suits talking in rooms, riveting entertainment. Not only did he consistently work with the best actors, including Al Pacino, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, and Faye Dunaway, but he unlocked newfound potential in his pre-established movie stars, such as Pacino's hot-tempered angst in Dog Day Afternoon and Newman's malaise in The Verdict. While never audacious with the camera, Lumet was just as gracious with the camera as he was with actors. He knew exactly when to use a close-up shot or unbroken take for maximum impact. To an extent, Lumet was the director's director. His acumen as a filmmaker is the kind that should be taught to any budding director.

Lumet's proficiency as a director of chamber dramas was capitalized in Fail Safe. Opposed to Kubrick deploying broad comedy to underline the foolishness that persists throughout the Military-Industrial complex, Lumet approaches this crisis sincerely. The director was an expert at crafting immersive environments, even in the most nondescript offices. The walls of the War Room evoke a sense of intimacy and authenticity, enhancing the fatalistic stakes of the film. Lumet frames the story as a searing character drama in the mold of Serpico or Running on Empty. Rather than relying heavily on didactic political commentary, he uses the circumstances to focus on individuals operating in a compromised institution, a la Pacino's titular Frank Serpico. Because the conflict arises out of human error and systematic failure, Lumet brings a humanist touch to this white-knuckle political thriller. He is sympathetic to the plight of the president and the generals while remaining skeptical of the self-destructive nature of the nuclear arms race. Characters primarily communicate through technology, reflecting on humanity's shortcomings against the power of machinery.

For an actor-friendly director in Sidney Lumet, casting is paramount. Henry Fonda, with his earnest and dignified screen persona, was born to portray a president amid the threat of global chaos. The gravitas of Fail Safe complements Fonda's steady hand. The scenes where he communicates with the Soviet government and the bomber pilots are quintessential Fonda: calm and collected, but always urgent. Walter Matthau's hangdog face and growling voice perfectly characterize the weary distrust of American intelligence agencies during the Cold War. While these characters could just be resorted to representing symbols of American politics, Lumet's humanist direction in Fail Safe paints each character with a surprising level of vulnerability, as he underlines that the faultiness of the military apparatus greatly compromises their ability to avoid all-out war. The President, carrying the burden of the fate of the world, is left to his own devices. Trapped in isolation, he possesses minimal resources to avert nuclear disaster, and all he has at his disposal is his eloquence as a speaker — the quality that gets most presidents elected.

Stanley Kubrick Sued 'Fail Safe' for Being Too Similar to 'Dr. Strangelove'

For Stanley Kubrick, the prospect of an additional Cold War-set movie going up against his bleak satire was an outrage. When the Strangelove director discovered that a rival Cold War movie was in production, he filed a plagiarism lawsuit against the film's production and the publisher of the Fail Safe novel. To shut down production of Lumet's film, Kubrick alleged that Eugene Burdick's book heavily cribbed from Peter George's story that inspired Dr. Strangelove. Ultimately, the case never landed in court, as Columbia Pictures, the studio behind Strangelove, picked up the distribution rights of Fail Safe, and agreed to release Kubrick's film before Lumet's as a compromise.

Despite Kubrick's wishes to squash his competition, Fail Safe and Dr. Strangelove co-exist in harmony as the two sides of the same coin of Cold War-era America. In the wake of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Americans grimly waited for global nuclear warfare at all times. Only in 1964 could two separate movies about nuclear weapons inadvertently targeted at the Soviet Union be released in theaters. In Dr. Strangelove, Stanley Kubrick forced the audience to laugh at our own misery and self-destruction. In Fail Safe, Sidney Lumet implored his audience to solemnly reckon with why we arrived at this state of geopolitical affairs.

Fail Safe is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

