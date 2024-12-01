Jack Ryan is best known as the protagonist of Tom Clancy's political action-thriller novels, making his first appearance in the 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October. The character has enjoyed a long history in media going back the last several decades, with his television debut in the popular series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in 2018, starring John Krasinski as the iconic hero. Jack Ryan has become one of Prime Video's top three most-watched series around the globe. However, a Jack Ryan-themed television series nearly happened several decades earlier! It's time to take a deep dive into the Jack Ryan TV series that was developed for ABC but never came to fruition!

Viacom Attempted to Produce a 'Jack Ryan' TV Show for ABC

Image via Paramount Pictures

It’s time to buckle up because things are about to get very confusing and messy. The Jack Ryan character made his debut in the 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October. Paramount Pictures optioned the rights to the novel in the 1980s, not long after Clancy's original book was published. But in 1987, Viacom optioned the rights for a television series for the second Jack Ryan novel, Patriot Games, which was published in the same year. This was before Viacom purchased Paramount Communications in 2004 and became the parent company of the studio. Viacom planned to co-produce the Patriot Games television series for ABC. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a legal dispute arose over the use of the Jack Ryan character.

As documented by the American Film Institute, Paramount Pictures argued that its contract to adapt The Hunt for Red October provided rights over any sequel novel, including the Patriot Games novel, and gave Paramount precedence for the character over ABC and Viacom. Additionally, Paramount believed a potential television series adaptation would conflict with their film iteration. The legal dispute effectively killed the planned Patriot Games television series for ABC. However, Paramount would move forward with The Hunt for Red October, directed by John McTiernan and starring Alec Baldwin as Jack Ryan for the character's cinematic debut.

The film was a global box office smash hit, making over $200 million worldwide. Paramount would continue producing Jack Ryan films throughout the 1990s, including two films starring Harrison Ford as Ryan: Patriot Games in 1992 and Clear and Present Danger in 1994. More Jack Ryan movies would make it to the big screen, including The Sum of All Fears in 2002 and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in 2014. All the films were co-produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Jack Ryan Finally Makes His Television Debut in 2018

Close

It would ultimately take about thirty years after the false start from Viacom and ABC Studios for Jack Ryan to finally make the transition to the small screen. A new vision for the character finally came to fruition in 2018 with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan from writers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. John Krasinski became the fifth actor to portray the role of Ryan in the show, which quickly became a global streaming hit. The program, which depicts the CIA analyst in present times, has since run for four seasons and 30 episodes, concluding its run in July 2023. However, while the series has effectively ended, the story is slated to continue in an upcoming new feature film, as reported by Variety.

Related The 10 Best Tom Clancy Books, Ranked According to Goodreads With over 100 million books sold, Tom Clancy is an all-time master of the thriller and espionage genres.

John Krasinski Will Return as Jack Ryan in an Upcoming Movie

Image via Prime Video

The good news is that while Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan concluded with its fourth and final season last year, Krasinski is set to reprise his eponymous role in an upcoming motion picture, currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The new film will feature the next stage in the evolution of the media franchise. Wendell Pierce will reprise his role as CIA station chief James Greer, and Michael Kelly is also in talks to reprise his role as Mike November. Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director of Season 2 of the television series, is attached to direct the feature, and Krasinski is producing the feature with Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Details on the project are slim so far, but the film will be an extension of the top-rated Prime Video series.

This will be the first time an actor portraying Ryan plays the character on TV and graduates to the feature film level. It will be very interesting if the upcoming feature sparks a new series of Jack Ryan movies. However, it’s unknown whether the new movie will be released directly to Amazon's Prime Video platform, or if it will receive a theatrical release as well. The new Jack Ryan feature does not have an official title or release date yet, but it’s good to know another adventure featuring the character, with Krasinski reprising the role, is around the corner.

All four seasons of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO