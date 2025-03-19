The domestic box office just witnessed its lowest-grossing weekend of the year, and immediately afterward, went on an embarrassing spiral on Monday. Despite there being four new wide releases on offer, no movie was able to pass the rather reasonable $1 million mark in domestic box office revenue on Monday. The line-up was led by the action comedy Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid. Novocaine also topped the weekend charts with a sorry $8.8 million haul. The movie should be able to pass the $10 million mark domestically today.

Novocaine earned under $800,000 on its first Monday. Meanwhile, director Steven Soderbergh's espionage thriller Black Bag grossed just over $600,000. The movie debuted alongside Novocaine, and settled for the third spot on the weekend charts. Black Bag has grossed a little over $8 million domestically so far, despite having earned the best reviews of Soderbergh's stellar career. At this rate, the $50 million thriller will struggle to hit the $15 million milestone domestically. While Black Bag finished third on Monday, director Bong Joon Ho's science-fiction film Mickey 17 took the second spot with just under $700,000. Mickey 17 has also emerged as a box office disappointment, with less than $35 million in total revenue in almost two weeks of release.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Mickey 17 was produced on a reported budget of $120 million; it's projected to conclude its domestic run with just around $40 million, with Puck predicting an estimated $100 million in losses for Warner Bros. At the number four position, Captain America: Brave New World grossed around $540,000 after completing a full month in theaters. The superhero film is yet to cross the $200 million mark domestically, which might actually be out of reach at this stage in its run. Brave New World did, however, overtake fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe releases such as Black Widow, Ant-Man, and Thor this past weekend.

Can 'Snow White' Turn the Box Office's Fortunes Around?