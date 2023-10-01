The Big Picture Fair Play is Chloe Domont's debut film, receiving rave reviews since its buzzy Sundance debut. It explores the complexities of a romantic relationship in the backdrop of New York City and a hedge-fund firm.

Chloe Domont's debut film, Fair Play, has been met with rave reviews since its extremely buzzy debut at Sundance in January. Set against the dynamic backdrop of New York City, Fair Play intricately weaves together the lives of two individuals — played by Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich — working for the same hedge-fund firm. Their story unfolds as they navigate the intricacies of a romantic relationship. Some have labeled the film as something of a throwback, calling it an "erotic thriller," the likes of which appeared to die out in the 1980s and 1990s.

A surprising promotion received by one of them takes their engagement on an unexpected course, profoundly reshaping the dynamics of their relationship. The film delves deep into the constantly evolving terrain of desire, affluence, and cutthroat career choices, and isn't shy in showing the most intimate of scenes, which isn't typical of modern-day films.

Speaking in conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub to promote the film, Domont was asked how the financiers as well as the production team reacted upon first reading the screenplay, which pulled no punches when it came to the more "physical" aspects of the relationship it would display. She said:

"Honestly, I just feel really lucky and grateful that I met producers and financiers right away who got this movie, who were behind my vision for it, who didn’t question, surprisingly. I thought that I would get some pushback on some of the sexual nature of it in some way, and I didn’t. These were people who just understood the movie that I was making, understood the importance of those scenes, and how it spoke to the power dynamic struggle that I was exploring. And it was just because I’d found the right people for the movie to make this with me."

'Fair Play' Is a Film With Hard Edges and Claws

Collider's Therese Lacson saw the film at Sundance, and gave it an excellent review, giving the film an A. Lacson wrote, "Domont's script is all hard edges and claws, the pernicious allure of power slowly eating its way through everything. She cleverly bookends the film in a perfect mirroring scene involving blood and tackles complicated and controversial conversations between men and women with effortless ease."

Fair Play is already playing in select theaters having opened on September 29 and will make its global premiere on Netflix on October 6, 2023.