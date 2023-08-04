Fair Play is a new film that encompasses the ever-evolving world of sex, money, and cut-throat career choices. In her first feature debut, writer and director Chloe Domont examines the intricate inner workings of navigating romantic relationships in the workplace. Similar to the romantic trysts that occur throughout the Netflix series House of Cards, this film highlights the disproportional sense of self-worth in a highly competitive work environment.

When Does Fair Play Come Out?

The film had its premiere in January at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Since then, Netflix has acquired the distribution rights for $20 million after a lengthy bidding war with multiple other production companies. Fair Play will have an international premiere this September at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and will likely be slated for a Netflix release in the months following. It’s mostly likely that Fair Play will be available to stream on Netflix sometime this fall or early winter after it’s had its run at film festivals.

The film was met with rave reviews upon its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, with Collider's Therese Lacson giving the film an A, writing in her review:

"Domont's script is all hard edges and claws, the pernicious allure of power slowly eating its way through everything. She cleverly bookends the film in a perfect mirroring scene involving blood and tackles complicated and controversial conversations between men and women with effortless ease."

Will Fair Play Receive a Theatrical Release?

As of right now, we don't know. That being said Netflix has given some of their films theatrical releases before and since the film has already been met with rave reviews, a limited theatrical release does seem possible.

Is There a Trailer for Fair Play?

Unfortunately, not yet. However, there is an exclusive interview from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with writer and director Chloe Domont that takes a deep dive into her personal motivations and inspiration for creating the film. In the interview, she describes her approach to tackling the creative processes behind writing, casting, rehearsing, and filming her debut feature film. You can watch the short interview below.

What Is Fair Play About?

Set in New York City, Fair Play centers on the lives of two individuals working at the same hedge-fund firm, who find themselves in a complicated relationship. Shortly after their engagement to one another, one of them gets an unexpected promotion, which skews the dynamic of their relationship significantly. It’s generally discouraged to engage in a romantic relationship with a co-worker, but “life, uh… finds a way.” The shifting of power when it comes to shared finances within a relationship tends to come with stressful conversations and unease about who is contributing the most.

Things get even more complicated when gender roles influence the characters’ emotions and reactions to this promotion, where it has been heavily implied that the character of Emily gets a promotion that places her higher on the corporate “totem pole” than her new fiancé, Luke. It’s no coincidence that the color green is often associated with both money and envy. Movies that revolve around Wall Street dealings often touch upon the biblical “Seven Deadly Sins,” displaying glaring examples of greed, gluttony, pride, lust, envy, and wrath. The only one that’s left out is “sloth,” which is hard to find in the fast-paced world of the stock market.

Director Chloe Domont does not pull her punches in this stressful, intense workplace relationship story, bringing the historical gender inequality of certain professions right into the spotlight. Where is the line drawn when you have to choose between ambition and mutual respect for your partner? Will the competitive nature of their jobs interfere with their seemingly perfect and loving relationship? The sudden shift in power dynamics teaches both Emily and Luke that they don’t know each other as well as they previously thought they did. They’ll each have to seriously reconsider their priorities if their relationship is going to survive this ruthless work environment.

While further plot details have remained a mystery, this film is shaping up to be comparable to other high-intensity workplace dramas such as The Ides of March or Wall Street.

Who Is In the Cast of Fair Play?

The two main characters of this movie are played by Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. Dynevor, who is best known for her performance as Daphne in the hit series Bridgerton, will take on the role of Emily in Fair Play. The English actress landed her first role at the age of 14, in the fifth season of the BBC’s drama series Waterloo Road, and has been gaining momentum in her acting career ever since. Alden Ehrenreich will play opposite Dynevor, as her fiancé, Luke.

Ehrenreich started his acting career in 2005 when he joined the cast of the popular television series Supernatural. He later went on to take a lead role in the 2016 Coen Brothers comedy Hail, Caesar!, as well as playing Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Most recently, he appeared in the dark “inspired by true events” comedy, Cocaine Bear, and an even darker, significantly less comedic “inspired by true events” film, Oppenheimer.

Joining them in the cast is Eddie Marsan. Most recently appearing as Bernie Monke in the Amazon Original drama series The Power, Marsan has also made appearances in films such as Deadpool 2, Choose or Die, and Ray Donovan: The Movie. In Fair Play, Eddie Marsan will be playing a character named Campbell. It is likely that he will be the boss of both Luke and Emily’s characters. Additionally, Sebastian de Souza (The Great) will play a character named Rory, who will most likely be an office colleague, Rich Sommer (The Dropout), Geraldine Somerville (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), and Patrick Fischler (Barry) will join the cast.

Who Is Making Fair Play?

In addition to Chloe Domont as executive producer, the film is also executive produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, who were both producers for Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. This film is also being produced by brothers Tim White and Trevor White (Ingrid Goes West) as well as Leopold Hughes (Knives Out), Ben LeClair (The Lovers), and Allan Mandelbaum (King Richard).