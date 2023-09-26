The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming erotic thriller Fair Play stars Phoebe Dyvenor and Alden Ehrenreich as a couple whose professional competition leads to cutthroat behavior and sparks flying everywhere, in a not always good way.

Netflix has released the latest trailer for their upcoming erotic thriller, Fair Play, which stars Phoebe Dyvenor and Alden Ehrenreich as a couple who end up competing on a professional level, leading to cutthroat behaviour and sparks flying everywhere—and it's not always in a good way.

Taking place in the vibrant backdrop of New York City, Fair Play revolves around the intertwined lives of two individuals employed at the same hedge-fund company. Their journey unfolds as they navigate the complexities of a romantic relationship. However, their engagement takes an unexpected turn when one of them receives a surprising promotion, dramatically altering the dynamics of their relationship.

The movie delves into the ever-changing landscape of sex, wealth, and ruthless career decisions. In her debut deep-dive into feature filmmaking, writer and director Chloe Domont slices open the complex dynamics of managing romantic relationships within the workplace. Drawing parallels with the romantic entanglements depicted in the Netflix series House of Cards, this film underscores the exaggerated sense of self-importance that prevails in fiercely competitive professional settings.

"All Hard Edge and Claws"

Collider's Therese Lacson saw the film at Sundance, and gave it a rave review, writing in her review of the movie, saying "Domont's script is all hard edges and claws, the pernicious allure of power slowly eating its way through everything. She cleverly bookends the film in a perfect mirroring scene involving blood and tackles complicated and controversial conversations between men and women with effortless ease." Dynevor, most prominently recognized for her portrayal of Daphne in the Netflix sensation Bridgerton, kick-started her career in the BBC drama Waterloo Road. On the other hand, Ehrenreich is best known for his appearances in movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!, Cocaine Bear, and is currently appearing in the worldwide box office hit Oppenheimer.

Fair Play came into being through a partnership involving MRC, the creative team of Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street, and Star Thrower Entertainment. Director Domont, who has a track record in television productions like Billions, Ballers, and Clarice, is venturing into the realm of feature films for the first time with this project. One of the primary objectives of this endeavour is to support and encourage up-and-coming directors in the industry.

Fair Play is set to hit select theaters on September 29th and will make its global premiere on Netflix on October 13, 2023. Be sure to catch the movie's new trailer below for a sneak peek before you see the full thing for yourselves.