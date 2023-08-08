The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming erotic thriller Fair Play, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, explores a couple's shifting relationship dynamics as they prioritize their careers over each other.

The film received rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival, leading to a bidding war for distribution rights. Netflix secured the film for $20 million, highlighting its impressive quality.

Fair Play delves into the destructive gender dynamics and unsettling boundaries of ambition in a rapidly changing world. Writer-director Chloe Domont skillfully crafted an intense relationship thriller with powerful dialogue between men and women.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming erotic thriller, Fair Play, which is due to release on the streaming platform in October. The movie stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, who play a couple that sees their relationship dynamic begin to shift as they both prioritize their careers over each other. The film premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival which led to a bidding war for the rights to distribute the film, a deal which was won by Netflix who secured a package worth $20 million, a staggering amount for a film of this nature and a sign of the movie's quality.

As a highly sought-after promotion emerges within a ruthless financial firm, the previously harmonious interactions between Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich), take a dark turn. The shifting power dynamics within their relationship give rise to unsettling changes, forcing the couple to confront the real cost of achievement and the unsettling boundaries of their ambitions. In her inaugural feature, writer-director Chloe Domont has skillfully crafted an intense relationship thriller. The film delves into the destructive gender dynamics that set partners against each other in a rapidly changing world, where the rules struggle to keep pace.

Collider's Therese Lacson saw the film at Sundance, and gave it a rave review, writing in her review of the movie:

"Domont's script is all hard edges and claws, the pernicious allure of power slowly eating its way through everything. She cleverly bookends the film in a perfect mirroring scene involving blood and tackles complicated and controversial conversations between men and women with effortless ease."

Image via Netflix

Where Do I Know the Stars of Fair Play From?

Dynevor is probably best known for her role as Daphne in the Netflix smash Bridgerton, having begun her career in the BBC drama Waterloo Road, while Ehrenreich has appeared in films like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!, Cocaine Bear, and is currently in Oppenheimer, the global box office sensation which has taken the world by storm.

Fair Play originated from the collaboration between MRC, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street, and Star Thrower Entertainment. Domont, who has previously worked on television shows such as Billions, Ballers, and Clarice, makes her debut in the world of feature films with this project, which aims to foster emerging directors.

Fair Play will be released in select theaters on September 29th and premiere globally on Netflix on October 13, 2023. You can check out the trailer for the movie down below.