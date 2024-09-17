The world will remember Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to start the bizarre trend of re-imagining fan favorite fairy tale characters as killing machines. Ever since the characters have come into the public domain, a plethora of movies in the sub-genre has emerged, entertaining some fans and grossing out others. Nevertheless, it's always fun to see how the classic characters are re-imagined. ITN Studio, the brain behind many such features, has brought in a new entry into the sub-genre with Fairest of Them All, which sees all our favorite fairy tale princesses in a killer avatar.

While not much is known about the feature, Bloody Disgusting has unveiled a new poster to give fans a taste of what’s to come. The poster introduces Belle, Sleeping Beauty, Ariel, Alice, and more princesses who are preparing for “the ultimate beat down.” The image gives a very chaotic and bloody vibe and perfectly ignites anyone’s imagination.

What’s ‘Fairest of Them All’ About?

Image via ITN Studios

While not much has been revealed about the film, it is billed as The Hunger Games-like story where all the princesses are fighting to come out on the top. The synopsis reads, “The Mad Hatter has hunted down princesses from the fairy tale lands; Ariel, Belle, Alice, Cinderella, Snow White, Tinkerbell and Sleeping Beauty and makes them fight in a Hunger Games style death match.” To decide “Who is the fairest of them all?”

The horror feature is helmed by Kunahan Thampi whose other credits include Ouija Castle, Cinderella’s Curse, Mountain Shark and more. “This is a blood bath with epic fight sequences. Gore hounds are in for a treat when this hits theatres. It’s gnarly and fun,” the first time director teased. The story is written by Harry Boxley whose writing credit includes Mary Had a Little Lamb (2023), Cinderella's Curse, The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Given the talents involved Fairest of Them All sounds like a compelling story with some killer ideas. It is to be noted that despite hailing from ITN Studio, the movie is not a part of the Poohniverse.

The film stars Natasha Tosini as Belle, Danielle Scott as Sleeping Beauty, Kelly Rian Sanson as Cinderella, Alina Desmond as Alice, Danielle Ronald as Snow White, and Cherry Fox as Ariel. Further rounding off the cast are Lewis Santer as Mad Hatter, Chrissie Wunna as Fairy Godmother, Tim Cullingworth-Hudson as Prince Stephen, Andre D'Cruz as Boris, Tyler Winchcombe as Prince Raymond, Mark Sears as Beast, Tommo Thomas as Norris and Vera Luisa as Ms. Terrycoat.

No release date has been announced for Fairest of Them All. You can check out the new poster above. Stay with Collider for the latest on Fairest of Them All. You can watch one of the most well-known projects in this genre: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. Release Date March 17, 2023 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Nikolai Leon , Maria Taylor , Danielle Ronald , Amber Doig-Thorne Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Rhys Frake-Waterfield , A.A. Milne Expand

