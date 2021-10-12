The Amazon Prime Video series tells the story of four besties as they navigate their world on Fairfax Avenue in LA.

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s Adult Animated Comedy Series, Fairfax, is finally here. The good news? We won’t need to wait very long for this series to grace our screens. Fairfax drops on October 29 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories around the world. That means, if you’re reading this, you’ll most likely be able to watch the series. What could make it even better? How about the fact that all 8 episodes will be dropping at once?

The show will follow the stories of Dale, voiced by Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Derica, voiced by Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Benny, voiced by Peter S. Kim (Housebroken), and Truman, voiced by Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show). The group is made up of four middle school besties, as they navigate their world on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. Not only do they need to deal with the awful everyday things that kids their age go through, but they’re also on the continuous journey to find clout.

From what we can tell from the trailer, Dale is a recent transplant to Los Angeles by way of Oregon. He loves the outdoors and seems naïve when it comes to the fast-paced, trendy world of LA. He’s got a fanny pack and cargo shorts, and, in the trailer, the other kids mistake his REI look for being trendy normcore. It looks like he’ll meet and befriend model and activist, Derica, who seems to be loudly passionate about saving the world, Benny, who Dale tells his parents is ‘a hype beast’. It looks like Benny has a deep love for his ever-growing sneaker collection. And to complete the group, there’s Truman who is a budding artist and already moving towards the ranks of a heartthrob at the young age of 13.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: 25 Best Hidden Gems and Underrated Movies on Amazon Prime

Fairfax has also acquired some amazing guest talent in the form of Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jeff Bottoms (Alita: Battle Angel), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap), Colton Dunn (Superstore), John Leguizamo (Spawn), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Larry Owens (Last Ferry), Linda Park (Star Trek: Enterprise), Billy Porter (Cinderella), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Tim Simons (Veep), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and many more.

Although they live in the heart of all things cool, these kids still deal with normal issues – like panicking when someone calls instead of texts. Fairfax comes to us from Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Be sure to check out the trailer below and tune in to all 8 episodes landing on Amazon Prime Video on October 29:

KEEP READING: The Best Documentaries on Amazon Prime

Share Share Tweet Email

Why Casting Celebrity Voices in Animated Movies Has Lost Its Novel Touch What happens when star-studded cartoons become a dime-a-dozen?

Read Next