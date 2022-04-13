Forget everything you know about Italy, remember everything you know about Texas.

The Fairfax gang will be back for a second season. Prime Video has announced that the adult animated comedy will be returning to our screens on June 10; the upcoming sophomore season will premiere with all eight episodes. The digital platform also released a new teaser video to go along with the release date announcement.

Prime Video’s newly released clip features a viral barbeque Fettuccine, the return of the show's hilarious pigeons, and an appearance by Guy Fieri. Though played for laughs, the teaser leans in on the show’s established ethos which explores the pursuit of identity and relevance in a constantly evolving digital world.

Fairfax follows a quartet of middle schoolers – Dale, Truman, Derica and Benny – in their quest for popularity, clout and individuality on Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue. The TV show also heavily relies on Hypebeast culture and nostalgia to make its mark, touching on many familiar beats and experiences of coming-of-age comedies. Fairfax's bold take on familiar themes places it in good company, joining a host of positively reviewed animated shows on Prime Video. This includes Invincible, Vox Machina, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, to name a few.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Invincible' Has Been Renewed for Two More Seasons

The animated comedy has an all-star voice cast which has Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White taking center stage. The second season has also racked up an impressive cast list which includes Fieri, Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Yvette Nicole Brown, Annie Murphy, Ben Schwartz, Michael Rooker, Edi Patterson, Rob Delaney, David Strathairn, Pamela Adlon, and John Leguizamo.

The comedy show was met with critical acclaim upon its release in October 2021. It was applauded as intelligent, hilarious, and an accurate critique of the trend-obsessed culture rampant today. It was also commended as a whip-smart satire that was timely and relevant. The upcoming second season is set to revisit these established themes as viewers follow the shenanigans, struggles, and adventures of the show's lead characters.

Here's the official synopsis for Fairfax’s Season Two:

The gang-gang is back for more fun in Season Two of this irreverent animated comedy following the misadventures of four middle schoolers looking to earn their place in the culture. It’s a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out, hold on to your ride-or-die crew, and kiss your first crush - who may or may not be A.I.

Fairfax was created by long-time friends Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. All three serve as executive producers alongside Peter A. Knight, Jon Zimelis, Jason U. Nadler, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Artist and animator, Somehoodlum, is also on board as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

The second season for Fairfax will debut on June 10 on Prime Video. Check out the new teaser trailer below:

'Anansi Boys’ Adds Whoopi Goldberg to Neil Gaiman Adaptation at Prime Video

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (67 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho