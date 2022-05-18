Prime Video has announced the release date for the second season of the streaming service's popular adult animated comedy series Fairfax. Season 2 of the series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 10.

The second season will see the gang of Dale (Skyler Gisondo), Derica (Kiersey Clemons), Benny (Peter S. Kim), and Truman (Jaboukie Young-White) back together as they attempt to traverse all-new misadventures and struggles, which include many timeless struggles like wanting to be popular and dealing with a first crush who could possibly be a murderous A.I., something we've surely all experienced.

Fairfax was originally announced to be in development at Amazon Studios in December 2019 with a two-season order being given to the series in January 2020. Season 1 premiered in October 2021 and follows a group of four middle school best friends as they try to become popular in the center of Hypebesat culture, Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles. The first season consisted of eight episodes, with the second season set to also be an eight-episode run. Season 2 of the series will include numerous guest stars including Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, Tim Simons, Pamela Adlon, Guy Fieri, Annie Murphy, Michael Rooker, Jeff Bottoms, Larry Owens, John Leguizamo, Michaela Dietz, Edi Patterson, Mark Proksch, David Strathairn, and Colton Dunn.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Fairfax was created by longtime friends Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley, who all also serve as executive producers on the show. Additional executive producers on the project include Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); Peter A. Knight (Bojack Horseman); and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse (Big Mouth). The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

Season 2 of Fairfax will premiere on Prime Video on June 10. Watch the brand-new trailer as well as read the official synopsis for the upcoming second season down below:

The gang-gang is back for more fun in Season Two of this irreverent animated comedy following the misadventures of four middle schoolers looking to earn their place in the culture. It’s a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out, hold on to your ride-or-die crew, and kiss your first crush - who may or may not be A.I.

'Bros' Trailer: Billy Eichner Delivers Laughs in First Gay Rom-Com From a Major Studio

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (433 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe