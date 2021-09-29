If you don't know what a 'hypebeast' is, you will soon.

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the voice cast and first-look images for the upcoming adult animated series Fairfax. According to the announcement, "Fairfax follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout in Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture." All eight episodes of Fairfax will premiere on October 29, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

So what is a hypebeast, you ask? Apparently, that's how the kids refer to themselves these days when they want to brag about how fashion-savvy they are, especially with regard to shoes and general apparel. Those who are involved in the hypebeast community wear the moniker as a badge of honor; however, it's not uncommon for those who could care less about fashion to use it in a derogatory way.

Between the first-look images and the exciting cast announcement, this niche genre show may actually have a lot to offer a wide audience. Dale, an outdoorsy kid from Oregon who's new to the Los Angeles fashion scene, will be voiced by Booksmart and The Righteous Gemstones' Skyler Gisondo. Derica, an activist and model who wants to combine her love of fashion with her passion for the planet, is voiced by Kiersey Clemons (The Flash). Benny, a clout-chasing sneakerhead, is voiced by Peter S. Kim. Jaboukie Young-White of The Daily Show fame rounds out the main cast by voicing Truman, a ladies' man and aspiring filmmaker.

The show also has a fun lineup of guest stars that audiences will likely recognize. John Leguizamo will play a quirky pigeon named Glenn, Yvette Nicole Brown will play Trini, and fashion icon Billy Porter will voice guest character Hiroki Hassan. Other guest stars will include Pamela Adlon, Jeff Bottoms, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, Colton Dunn, Camila Mendes, Larry Owens, Linda Park, Ben Schwartz, Tim Simons, and JB Smoove.

Fairfax is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Additional executive producers include Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); Peter A. Knight (Bojack Horseman); and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Cannobio for Titmouse (Big Mouth). The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

Fairfax debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 29. Check out more first-look images below:

