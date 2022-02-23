The Fairly OddParents are back in this brand-new trailer for their live-action show. Released by Paramount+, everyone's favorite green and pink fairies are tackling new adventures in the upcoming The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, with plenty of hijinks and wishes-gone-wrong much like the original show. But the most risky move might be its choice to remove an original main character.

The Fairly OddParents was a highly-acclaimed children's animated show that ran on Nickelodeon from 2001 to 2017 with original creator Butch Hartman. The show followed 10-year-old Timmy Turner (voiced by Tara Strong), the most miserable boy in Dimmsdale who gets bestowed a pair of wish-granting fairy godparents, Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee). Adventures often stemmed from Timmy's poor wish-making and involved a series of recurring characters like the evil babysitter Vicky, baby Poof, fairy-obsessed teacher Denzel Crocker, and many more recognizable characters.

The live-action sequel breaks away from this mold, as it features the still pink hat-wearing Timmy Turner, played by Caleb Pierce, handoff his fairies to his 13-year-old cousin Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall). "I want you to meet the two best things that have ever happened to me," says Timmy in the trailer as he opens his backpack, releasing his two longest friends. Presumably leaving for college, given his Princeton sweatshirt, Timmy entrusts his fairies to Viv, who has just moved to Dimmsdale after her father (Ryan-James Hatanaka) reunites with his childhood sweetheart (Laura Bell Bundy). Her son Roy (Tyler Wladis), Viv's new brother, sees Timmy give Viv the fairies and the two agree to share the wishes.

"What could possibly go wrong?" Roy says in true sitcom fashion before wishing to turn everything he touches to gold, and Viv wishing away her father's love of ballroom dancing. Norris and Blakeslee return to their roles, which see the fairies still as 2-D animations in the live-action landscape. This move contrasts the 2011 live-action movie, A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!, which featured Drake Bell as a grownup Timmy Turner and his animated godparents taking on a 3-D CGI style. Fairy World's loudest commander Jorgen Von Strangle, also appears for a scene, summoning Cosmo and Wanda back to the realm.

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder is set to debut all 13 episodes on March 31, and will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Here's the synopsis for The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder:

Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, Viv’s cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s charismatic new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them, and the two siblings must take turns making wishes. Together, they learn to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

