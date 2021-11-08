The Fairly OddParents live-action reboot will premiere on Paramount+ in March 2022, according to showrunner and co-executive producer Christopher J. Nowak. Nowak published a new photo on Instagram with the cast and crew of the reboot, in which he reveals the reboot’s release date and thanks everyone involved with the show for their work.

While there’s no official word on a production wrap for the reboot, Nowak’s post also indicates filming might be over since the showrunner says that “this season has been an absolute joy” and that they “caught lightning in a bottle here.” Considering that Nowak “can’t wait for you all to see it [The Fairly OddParents reboot] in March,” it’s easy to imagine that the main production is over, and the crew is taking care of post-production before the show premieres.

In his Instagram post, Nowak also thanks co-executive producer Samantha Martin, “without whom this show would not be what it is.” Besides Nowak and Martin, original Fairly OddParents co-executive producer Fred Seibert is also back for the live-action reboot, with original creator Butch Hartman producing the show.

Image via Nickelodeon

RELATED:‌ 'iCarly' Trailer Reveals Miranda Cosgrove's Return in Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Fairly OddParents is a highly-acclaimed animated show that started as a series of shorts before being picked up as a half-hour show. The show follows 10-year-old Timmy Turner, one of the most unhappy children on Earth, before getting two fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda, that can make his every wish come true. But, of course, Timmy’s wishes usually backfire, which creates all sorts of funny situations, while Timmy learns to be more careful with what he wishes for.

The immense popularity of The Fairly OddParents led to ten seasons and three live-action movies. Just as in previous live-action films, the reboot will mix flesh and bone actors with CGI characters, with Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee reprising their roles as the voices of Cosmo and Wanda, respectively. The reboot also stars Audrey Grace Marshall as Viv, Tyler Wladis as Roy, Imogen Cohen as Zina Zacarias, Laura Bell Bundy as Rachel Ragland, and Ryan-James Hatanaka as Ty Turner.

The Fairly OddParents will join other Nickelodeon-inspired shows being created exclusively for Paramount+. For example, a new CGI Rugrats series was recently renewed for a second season, while the newly founded Avatar Studio is currently working on movies and shows to expand the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe.

All the seasons of the animated Fairly OddParents series are available now on Paramount+. Check out Nowak’s original post below.

Nickelodeon's New 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Movies Will Use CG Animation The original creators of the 2D-animated series are involved in these new feature films.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email