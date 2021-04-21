The Fairly Oddparents are getting a live-action reboot, with filming set to begin this June in Los Angeles, as Discussing Films reveals. The new series is the latest revival based on Nickelodeon classic shows, as Paramount+ tries to boost their exclusive content library and become an essential streaming service.

The reboot of The Fairly OddParents will bring original creator Butch Hartman back as an executive producer together with Fred Siebert, producer of huge animation classics such as Adventure Time and Dexter's Laboratory. Christopher J. Nowak, the producer of Henry Danger and Danger Force, will act as showrunner for the live-action reboot.

The Fairly OddParents is a highly-acclaimed animated show that started as a series of shorts, before being picked up as a half-hour show. The show follows 10-year-old Timmy Turner, one of the most unhappy children on Earth before getting two fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda, that can make his every wish come true. Timmy’s wishes usually backfire, which creates all sorts of funny situations, while Timmy learns to be more careful with what he wishes for.

The immense popularity of The Fairly OddParents led to ten seasons and three live-action movies. It’s still unknown if the reboot will follow the same structure as the previous live-action films, which mixed flesh and blood actors with CGI fairies. Another possibility is to follow the same path as CW’s Powerpuff, which replaces all cartoon characters with actors. However, with filming set to start this June, we’ll soon learn more about this cartoon reboot.

The Fairly OddParents will join other Nickelodeon-inspired shows being created exclusively for Paramount+. A new CGI Rugrats series will be released this spring, while the recently founded Avatar Studio is currently working on movies and shows to expand the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. Both iCarly and Dora the Explorer are also set to get new series on the streaming service.

While we wait to watch these new shows and revivals, you can catch all the seasons of the animated Fairly OddParents available now on Paramount+.

