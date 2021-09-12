There is great news for fans of Fairy Tail. It has been announced that Hiro Mashima’s sequel manga series Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be getting an anime adaptation that is already undergoing production.

Fairy Tail ended back in 2019, with over 300 episodes to its name. However, in 2018 creator Mashima and artist Atsuo Ueda continued the story in the form of a sequel called Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. In a live-stream event by Mashima himself, he announced that the magical tale of fire wizard Natsu and his friends would not yet come to a close with the end of the original series.

Published by Kodansha Comics, 100 Year Quest has reached its hundredth chapter as of right now. While a release date has yet to be made known, a 30 second teaser trailer was released along with a celebratory illustration by Ueda. The trailer is solely comprised of manga art that fans are sure to recognize as some of the more emotional moments from the original manga.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the plot of this new sequel, the series’ publisher summarizes the story as such: Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest" - a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

The 100 Year Quest is available for reading on Kodansha’s magazine Pocket app. The magazine is releasing the series in English, with the eighth volume being released this month, on September 28. Watch the announcement video below:

