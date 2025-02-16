Fairy tales are a universal part of childhood, expanding minds with stories filled with adventure, love, fantasy, and moral lessons. On the small screen, fairy tales come to life, reimagined, and bringing a fresh take to beloved classic characters.

While some on-screen adaptations are more faithful to their source material, there are many that explore new worlds, themes, and unexpected genres, enticing audiences of all ages. Shows like The Sandman with its darker, more mature themes of the classic, Tin Man, and even Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, a whimsy approach to magic, showcase fairy tale evolution, captivating audiences generation after generation with both nostalgia and modernism.

10 'Sofia the First' (2013–2018)

Created by Craig Gerber

Sofia the First is the clear choice for a list based on fairy tale characters. The show follows little Sofia, a young girl, who, overnight, becomes a princess. On her journey as a new royal, Sofia must learn courage, kindness, and friendship.

Sofia the First offers elements of several classic fairy tales, while not directly based on one. The series features appearances of various well-known Disney princesses like Cinderella and Ariel, as it offers many positive messages. With charming characters and touching moments, the series resonates well with its young audiences and their families.

9 'RWBY' (2013–)

Created by Monty Oum

RWBY is an unexpected gem for fans of the animation genre. The thrilling series is set in the world of Remnant, following four young ladies–Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladonna (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman)—as they grow their skills all in the effort of protecting their world from malevolent creatures.

While RWBY had a rough start with its animation journey, the series gained a lot of popularity for its intriguing story, which heavily resembles popular fairy tales. The show distinctly showcases characters with traits inspired by classic tales, with one of the most obvious being Ruby, who dons a red cape and often battles wolf-like creatures. While not obvious, the show's enticing mesh of fairy tale aspects and its thrilling original story captivates viewers, while still giving a subtle nod to inspirational classics.

8 'Tin Man' (2007)

Created by Craig W. Van Sickle and Steven Long Mitchell

Tin Man is a severely underrated miniseries that is definitely an entertaining watch. This reimagining of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum follows a young woman who is thrust into the world of the O.Z.-the Outer Zone. There she embarks on a journey to uncover her destiny.

Although darker-toned, Tin Man is a mature twist to a very classic tale. As cherished and loved as The Wizard of Oz is, with its many adaptations, Tin Man offers science fiction and fantasy elements, giving such a familiar story a steampunk-inspired aesthetic. While the series is in no way perfect, it’s remembered for transforming a light, joyful classic into something much darker and more complex.