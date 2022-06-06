Fashion and commercial photographer, Andrew Durham’s debut film, Fairyland, has just wrapped production and is expected to feature a star-studded cast with Sofia Coppola producing the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Fairyland is based on the memoir Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father by Alysia Abbott, the daughter of bisexual writer and activist Steve Abbott, who moves himself and his daughter to San Francisco in the 70s after his wife tragically dies in a car crash. It tells the story of San Francisco’s gay scene from the perspective of Alysia as she grows up from childhood into adolescence and tries to find her own independence. She finds it a struggle to come to terms with society’s rejection of her father’s sexuality but is forced to confront it head-on when her father is diagnosed with AIDS.

Producer of the movie, Coppola, the daughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, has established herself as a solid director of coming-of-age girlhood stories with tragedy and joy sprinkled throughout each of her projects with films like The Virgin Suicides, a story of repression and love, and Marie Antoinette, an anachronistic take on the naivety and party-hard lifestyle of the French queen. Those familiar with her work can confidently say that Fairyland definitely falls within her niche as a storyteller. It will be interesting to see her and Durham take on the events of the memoir and that era of history in general.

Image via NBC

The movie adaptation will feature the acting talents of Geena Davis, Adam Lambert, Cody Fern, Bella Murphy, and new talent Nessa Doughtery. Alongside Coppola, Megan Carlson, Siena Oberman, Greg Lauritano, and Laure Sudreau will also serve as producers. It was also reported that executive producers include Abbott, Nicole Shipley, Michael Musante, Jeff Sobrato, Jesse Ozeri, Sasha Shapiro, Anton Lessine, Gale Harold, Rebecca Gang, Susie Landau, Elena Baranova, Brooks Price, Eileen Spitalny, Karen Salveson, Mike Spitalny, Ryan Hamilton, Gary Hamilton, and Ying Ye.

This coming-of-age story takes a look at the relationship between a daughter and her father as they struggle through a Bohemian lifestyle that comes to a shattering tragic halt with the AIDS crisis of the 80s. With a new perspective on the history of gay activism against all odds, this will definitely be a must-watch for anyone interested in seeing the complications of life as an outcast in American society.

There is currently no release date for Fairyland.