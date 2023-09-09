Faith is said to be one of the most powerful emotions known to man. Every day billions of people worldwide in various religions put their lives in the hands of something they've never seen for themselves but believe in deeply. For a long time, modern Hollywood seemed hesitant to make films about something that couldn't even be seen. Then again, when the wind blows, you see it moving everything around it, but no one can claim they've seen the wind.

These days faith-based films are starting to make a dent in the box office. Similar to religion, faith-based films are horrible to some and staunchly defended by others. Whether critics like them or not, it's clear movies like Breakthrough, and I Still Believe provide certain moviegoers with something they can't get from other films. That something is intangible and unique from any other genre.

10 'Risen' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 76%

Adding new characters into stories from the Bible can go very wrong. However, this criminally underrated film stays mostly faithful to the resurrection account while still telling the story from a new perspective.

Risen plays out like a cop procedural as a war-weary Roman centurion interrogates different people to find out where Yeshua’s body has gone. Even fans only vaguely familiar with the Bible will get a kick out of seeing familiar biblical characters interrogated Law And Order style. However, the best moments of the film are when this cynical centurion finally comes face to face with Yeshua challenging his understanding of the meaning of life

9 'The Shack' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 76%

Sam Worthington stars in this film based on the bestselling novel that's not what most would consider a traditional faith-based film, but that's what makes it riveting.

This gem differs from other Christian films by having its protagonist talk to the different members of the trinity, revealing their unique attributes. These members are portrayed by different genders and races that characterize their nature. This film uniquely connects with audiences because it doesn't just deal with people forgiving others for the past but with people forgiving themselves.

8 'King of Kings' (1961)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 78%

After the success of Biblical epics like Ten Commandments andBun Hur, King of Kings was a no-brainer for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, resulting in another box office smash.

King of Kings' sprawling sets filled with hundreds of extras and detailed costumes bring the biblical text to life, making it truly worthy of the term epic. It's easy to see why this film moved audiences. Watching anyone's life play out on screen, from birth to death to living again, is an experience. This is only strengthened by how empathetic Jesus is portrayed, thanks to Jeffery Hunter's powerful performance. Scenes like Jesus defending a prostitute from an angry mob, when even viewers might judge her, endear him to audiences. Even as a casual viewer, this portrayal of a noble person willingly murdered for what he believes in by people who don't believe in him is powerful.

7 'Miracles from Heaven' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 80%

This genre favorite, based on the true story of a girl who claims to have been healed from intestinal pseudo-obstruction after going to Heaven, leaves it up to viewers to decide if they believe in miracles from Heaven.

This Jenifer Gardner-led film is relatable to many in portraying a woman who loses faith when circumstances become difficult. Unlike most Christian movies, this protagonist doesn’t have rock-solid faith and even gets mad at God, showing viewers these feelings are normal and what you leave, you can always return to. The film interestingly questions whether her daughter is telling the truth about her miracle, and, like actual religion, it gives the audience the free will to believe it or not.

6 'Breakthrough' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 81%

Breakthrough is one of those rare faith-based films where even critics enjoyed its themes and messages of hope.

Breakthrough's directing greatly engrosses the audience in this true story. Scenes like John being trapped beneath the icy lake are nerve-racking, while more artistic scenes that show John trying to wake from his coma by swimming out of the lake are emotionally compelling. In a change of pace for the genre, this movie is full of notable actors like Mike Colter and Chrissy Metz, adding legitimacy to the film. Metz brings viewers to tears with her portrayal of a mother who refuses to believe her bedridden son will die, inspiring viewers never to give up on what they believe in, no matter what their circumstances look like.

5 'I Can Only Imagine' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 91%

This biopic about singer Bart Millard and his hit song is so moving it will inspire even the most cynical moviegoer.

The cinematography and acting in this film separated it from its counterparts at the time. This film features breathtaking landscape shots. Meanwhile, Dennis Quaidgives a terrifying and award-worthy performance as an abusive father, instantly making audiences root for Bart in this hero's journey. The film also deals with the theme of forgiving people for the unforgivable, leaving viewers with a buffet of food for thought.

4 'Father Stu' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 91%

Cursing, sex, and binge-drinking aren't what typical fans of faith-based movies look for in a film, but this Mel Gibson-directed film aims to cast a wider net.

Father Stu is the perfect faith-based film for mainstream audiences boasting well-known actors like Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, and Jakie Gleason. It also meets audiences where they are and doesn't pretend to go to church makes you perfect. While attending church Stu is still foul-mouthed and struggles with drinking. This film is powerful because although initially Stu only attends church for a woman, he gives up the woman he loves to serve God and become a priest. This selfless sacrifice connects with both mainstream and faith-based fans.

3 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 91%

This Oscar-nominated film based on an army medic who refused to fight in WW2 because of his religious beliefs gave the audience a new type of hero who didn't have to save the day with violence.

Faith-based films aren't known for intense action scenes, but Hacksaw Ridge breaks the mold with thrilling battle scenes that throw audiences into the middle of the fray. Yet Desmond is the hero of this film for saving lives, not taking them motivating viewers to stand by what they believe in, religious or otherwise.

2 'I Still Believe' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 98%

Based on the true story of Jeremy Camp's hit song after his late wife's passing, this movie shows how Christian music and films can influence millions.

This semi-musical is filled with finger-snapping alternative-rock performances that fans would never guess were Christian music. Unlike many faith-based films, the dialogue doesn't feel like a sermon, and when God is mentioned, it flows naturally into the conversation. There's also 90s fun and innocence to the film's first half that's missing in modern cinema thanks to Britt Robertson and KJ Apa's magnetic chemistry. This makes it gut-wrenching when Melissa eventually becomes sick as they both give layered performances not always seen in films like these. The film resonates the most with audiences when Bill's prayers go unanswered. However, he still finds a purpose for his pain, using it to create a song that inspires millions worldwide to keep believing even after being disappointed.

1 'Jesus Revolution' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 99%

This hit biopic about a conservative minister who takes in a charismatic hippie who helps him spread the word throughout counter-culture gives a new meaning to the saying free love.

This film's relevant message that believers don't have to look or act a certain way to walk with God is eye-opening. Refreshingly, it doesn't paint a perfect picture of Pastor Chuck Smith or Lonnie Frisbee. Chuck becomes insecure about a hippie representing his church. Meanwhile, Lonnie begins to think he's more significant than the movement and abandons the church making these Christian heroes feel like ordinary, flawed people used to accomplish something greater than themselves. This message makes viewers hopeful they, too, can be used despite their shortcomings.

