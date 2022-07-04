BAFTA Award-winning director Tomas Alfredson is set to direct the TV series adaptation of the film Faithless, penned by Ingmar Bergman and directed by Liv Ullman, Variety reports. The movie explores the theme of love and passion set in a love triangle as David, a notorious film director falls in love with Marianne, an actress and the beautiful wife of his friend Mark, a very famous orchestra conductor. The movie follows the consequences of the erotic love affair between Marriane and David and how it affects their families.

The original Swedish movie featured, Lena Endre as Marianne, Krister Henriksson as David, Thomas Hanzon as Markus, Michelle Gylemo as Markus and Mariane’s daughter – Isabelle, and Erland Josephson as Bergman among others. The movie was entered into Cannes Film Festival that year while Endre bagged several nominations for her performance and won Guldbagge Awards for Best Actress.

The Swedish director tells of the project long in the making, “Sometime during the winter of 2001, I contacted Ingmar Bergman and asked if I could reinterpret his story. Initially he said it sounded like “a drunken idea. But the longer we talked about it, he thought it sounded both ‘terribly exciting’ and ‘really sh*tty.'” Further adding, “now it is finally time to make a television series of Ingmar Bergman’s shocking love triangle drama.”

Image via AB Svensk Filmindustri

The script for the series is being penned by July 22 fame Sara Johnsen, who feels that by collaborating with the celebrated director they are “making the most character-driven TV drama of all time.” Alfredson further added, "I have a hard time seeing that I have ever faced a bigger task and promise that I will lift my hat for what has been and roll up my sleeves for what will be."

Head of drama at SVT Anna Croneman, said, “to bring together two such strong creatives as Sara Johnsen and Tomas Alfredson, with a unique and at the same time timeless text by Ingmar Bergman is extremely exciting.” Peter Bose, Miso Film’s CEO and producer added,

Faithless is an eternally valid story about love and jealousy, and not least the feelings that are aroused when you fall in love. The story is as relevant today as when Bergman wrote his original text.

Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT and Denmark-based production company Miso Film are producing the series. Alfredson previously directed the critically acclaimed Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and more recently, Let the Right One In among others.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on the Faithless TV adaptation.