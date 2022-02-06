Fans of author Lauren Oyler's conspiracy theory novel Fake Accounts will soon see it brought to the small screen. According to Deadline, the novel is being developed as a television series.

The novel tells the story of a young woman, who, on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, snoops through her boyfriend's phone and makes a startling discovery: he's a popular internet conspiracy theorist. Although she is not shocked by the revelation, since he was always a little unknowable, she plots to end their floundering relationship while on a self-congratulatory sojourn to the Women's March in DC. But uncovering his double life is only the first in a series of bizarre twists that expose a world where truths are shaped by online lies.

The series is being developed by Ben Sinclair and Jen Silverman. Sinclair is well known for starring, directing, and creating the series High Maintenance (which ran from 2012-2020). Sinclair's other previous work includes appearing in 2020's Save Yourselves! (directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson) and 2017's Fits and Starts (directed by Laura Terruso). Sinclair will also direct Fake Accounts' pilot episode. Silverman previously wrote for Netflix's 2019 limited series Tales of the City. She is also currently developing the feature film Sybil Exposed for Annapurna. Sinclair and Silverman will also be executive producers for the series. Julia Garner will produce the series through her production banner Alma Margo. Garner is well known for playing Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series Ozark. Her other previous work includes starring in 2019's The Assistant (directed by Kitty Green), 2017's Everything Beautiful Is Far Away (directed by Pete Ohs and Andrea Sisson), and One Percent More Humid (directed by Liz W. Garcia). She will also play Anna Delvey in Netflix's upcoming limited series Inventing Anna.

Anonymous Content's AC Studios will develop the series. Rowman Riley and AC Studios' Whitney Dibo will be executive producers. The novel was first published in February 2021 by Catapult. Oyler will also be an executive producer for the series. "We inhaled Lauren Oyler's debut novel and found it chock-full of searing, hilarious, ultimately brilliant observations about the devil's bargain we've all made living our lives online," said David Levine (Anonymous Content Chief Creative Officer). "She has captured the zeitgeist of our recent past in the pages of this book, deploying her unmatched critical eye and talent for putting words around what we're all feeling but can't name. We're thrilled to bring her incisive book to TV with such an all-star creative team."

No official release date has been announced for the premiere of Fake Accounts.

