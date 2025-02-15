Fatal Attraction became a cultural phenomenon when it was first released, enduring backlash for decades while still riveting audiences with its "one-night stand gone bad" thrills. Many people recognized its deeply problematic and misogynistic messaging around its character archetypes, namely Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) not truly paying his dues for the affair and how Alex Forrest's (Glenn Close) mental health was handled. While the 2023 reboot alleviated some of these issues, if you've ever wanted to experience the torrid triangle from Alex's position (minus the animal cruelty), this Netflix erotic thriller series is the perfect follow-up: Fake Profile. From the empathy-eliciting perspective of the "other woman" who is intent on getting answers and revenge, this show has the same steaminess and over-the-top drama as the cult classic while also dashing in a truckload of deception.

What Is 'Fake Profile' About?

Camila (Carolina Miranda) matches with Fernando (Rodolfo Salas) on a dating app and sparks fly immediately — very hot and heavy ones. We are pulled into their salacious, lovestruck and whirlwind four-month romance that only just shies away from being X-rated. During this time, Camila fretted about lying to Fernando about being a nurse when she was actually a dancer at one of the famous clubs on the Las Vegas strip. But her fears were unfounded as Fernando graciously accepted the truth when she confessed, still as fervent in his amour as before. But, of course, that was probably because he had a more egregious lie he was hiding from her.

When Fernando has to leave Las Vegas to take care of his sister in Columbia, Camila decides to surprise and support him despite her friends' warnings. Arriving in Columbia and specifically the clinic he supposedly worked in, she discovered his lie: he was not the successful plastic surgeon Fernando. With the help of her driver, David (Lincoln Palomeque), Camila finds out Fernando is actually Miguel, and he has a wife and two children in a wealthy, gated community. The next logical step? Camila contracts David as her faux-husband and moves into the house next door to Miguel's family, determined to discover the extent of his lies and get even. As the series progresses, more deceptions are uncovered in each aspect of the story, and we become hopelessly entangled in the dangerous yet seductive games of these rich players.

'Fake Profile' Has the Steaminess and Thrill of 'Fatal Attraction'