Being a teenager is rough. There’s high school, embarrassing families, and of course puberty. The feeling of fitting in is absolutely crushing and all-consuming and can lead us to make some more than questionable decisions. Such is the case in Netflix’s upcoming series, Fakes. And, in a trailer released today, we see exactly how far two teens are willing to go to be the top dogs at their high school only to realize they’ve made a huge and possibly grave mistake.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to Zoe Christensen (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca Li (Jennifer Tong), two childhood best friends just making it through the school year. Told through fourth wall-breaking asides, the duo shares their rise to the top and inevitable crash to the bottom with viewers. In a side hustle that begins as just a way to get some booze for the next weekend’s party, the two begin to scan off fake IDs for themselves and a number of their peers. When it becomes evident that they could be living the lives of high rollers should they launch their business on a bigger scale, the two delve into their new venture, not realizing the dangerous personalities they’ll cross paths with along the way. Things begin to really heat up when they realize the feds aren't the only ones about to knock down their doors.

Both of the show’s leading ladies are familiar faces for fans of teen-centered television. Baranac’s bigger credits include a stint on Riverdale as well as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before with Tong appearing in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The David Turko (Warrior Nun) created series will also star Richard Harmon (The 100), Mya Lowe (Undercover Cheerleader), Devon Slack (The Handmaid’s Tale), Cameron Andres (Dead Shack), Oliver Rice (Chesapeake Shores), Debbie Podowski (Love Hard), and Toby Hargrave (The Twilight Zone 2019).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 8 Shows like 'WeCrashed' to Watch Next for More Intense Business Stories

Turko also serves the series as showrunner along with Tabia Lau. Simon Barry and Stephen Hegyes of Reality Distortion Field join the production as both producers and executive producers. Barry and Hegyes are joined in the latter by Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

If the trailer tells us anything, it’s that fans of heist centered projects like Inventing Anna, wonky start-up stories like WeCrashed, and YA productions like The Summer I Turned Pretty will enjoy the mixture of young friendship and crime at the core of the new ten-episode series. You can check out the trailer below to get a taste of what’s to come when the series premieres on Netflix September 2.