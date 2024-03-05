The Big Picture The Collector's Edition of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be available on April 30, 2024.

The series explores identity, heroism, and accountability through the lens of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Bonus features include exclusive content like a featurette on Captain America's shield and the gag reel.

The Walt Disney Company has announced the release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season as part of its latest Collector's Edition lineup, exclusively from Marvel Studios. This special edition arrives in a premium Steelbook packaging, including collectible concept art cards and exclusive never-before-seen bonus features. In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan portray Sam Wilson, also known as The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, known as The Winter Soldier, respectively. After joining forces in the climactic scenes of Avengers: Endgame, the pair sets off on a global adventure that tests their abilities and patience to the extreme, in classic buddy action-comedy style.

The series explores the complex partnership between the two characters as they navigate a world without Steve Rogers' Captain America (Chris Evans). Sam Wilson grapples with the legacy of the Captain America shield and what it means to take up such a mantle, while Bucky Barnes seeks redemption for his past as a brainwashed assassin in a world set against a backdrop of political intrigue and global threats.

It delves into themes of identity, heroism, and accountability. The duo faces off against adversaries old and new, including the anarchistic group known as the Flag Smashers and the return of Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), as well as dealing with the egomaniacal John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the government-appointed replacement for Captain America whose brand of patriotism leans more on the fascistic side than fighting for the little guy.

Scheduled for release on April 30, 2024, this edition will be available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray formats. Fans eager to secure their copy can look forward to pre-orders starting March 12, 2024. Continuing the tradition of providing collectors with exceptional value, this release follows in the footsteps of last year's celebrated Collector's Editions for Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm series, featuring new box art by the renowned artist Attila Szarka.

The bonus features for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier include a variety of exclusive content. Including:

Cap’s Shield: Sometimes a shield isn’t just a shield. Anthony Mackie and the creative team behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier discuss what Captain America’s iconic accessory ultimately represents -- along with the numerous challenges of capturing the cumbersome prop in action once cameras started rolling.

Gag Reel: Watch the hilarious outtakes with the cast and crew.

Deleted Scenes: Flight Lesson - Sam and Rhodey have a heart to heart and bond over flying. Still Not Funny - Bucky brings a treat to Sam's family gathering.

Documentary: Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Embark on the making of this high-flying, globe-trotting action series with the cast and crew in Assembled: The Making of Falcon and The Winter Soldier.



Is 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Worth Watching?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been well-received by both critics and audiences, particularly for its exploration of complex themes such as the legacy of the Captain America shield, racial inequality, the challenges of heroism in the modern world, and personal redemption.

It received praise for the performance of its two leads, but some viewers and critics found the pacing inconsistent, with certain episodes feeling rushed or packed with too much content, while others seemed slower by comparison. The series' attempt to balance its action-packed sequences with deeper, character-driven moments sometimes led to a disjointed narrative flow. Although the series was lauded for tackling significant issues such as racial inequality, the legacy of symbols, and the complexities of heroism, some viewers believed that the series could have delved deeper into these themes.Critics argued that the show sometimes approached these topics on a surface level without fully exploring their complexities or implications.

Pre-orders for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier collector's edition, as well as the other Steelbooks, begin on March 12 before releasing on April 30. Get a look at the case, artwork, and discs above.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities -- and their patience. Release Date March 19, 2021 Cast Anthony Mackie , Sebastian Stan , Daniel Brühl , Emily VanCamp , Wyatt Russell , Miki Ishikawa Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1

