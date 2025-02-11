Captain America: Brave New World is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) operates as Captain America rather than Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), but Marvel TV viewers did briefly get to see Sam wield the famous Vibranium shield on the small screen several years ago. Released in 2021, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a miniseries exploring the aftermath of Steve’s decision to turn the mantle of Captain America over to Sam, who questions what to do with the title in the face of institutional racism. Ironically, real-world racism has unfairly influenced the series’ reputation, which is especially unfortunate as those viewers who do give it a fair chance will discover one of the MCU’s most thoughtful and entertaining stories, which is further elevated by the chemistry Mackie shares with co-star Sebastian Stan, who plays James “Bucky” Barnes/the Winter Soldier.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Questions the Captain America Legacy