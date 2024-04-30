The Big Picture The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Collector's Edition features exclusive bonus content and steelbook casing.

The series is one of many Disney+ series arriving on 4K and Blu-ray today.

The exclusive deleted scene from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

Today marks the exciting launch of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season, exclusively from Marvel Studios, and available in a Collector's Edition that Marvel enthusiasts will be desperate to get their hands on. The special release comes packed in a premium Steelbook casing, adorned with collectible concept art cards and a host of exclusive never-before-seen bonus features that dive deeper into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To celebrate today's release, Collider is delighted to unveil an exclusive deleted scene from the show, featuring Sam and Bucky meeting up with Sam's family for some food down by the water and Bucky bringing that 1940s humor to the table with some old-school jokes that Sam really doesn't find funny. Spoilsport.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), respectively. Fresh off their alliance in the climactic battles of Avengers: Endgame, the series catapults the duo into a globe-trotting adventure that tests their skills and patience. This action-packed series combines elements of a buddy comedy with intense drama and high stakes, maintaining the Marvel tradition of blending humor with heart-pounding action.

What Is 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' All About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The story delicately explores the evolving dynamics between the two main characters as they confront a world that no longer has Steve Rogers' Captain America as its moral compass. Sam Wilson wrestles with the implications of inheriting the iconic shield and what it means to carry on the legacy of Captain America, while Bucky Barnes is on a quest for redemption, seeking to make amends for his past life as a brainwashed assassin. Their journey is fraught with challenges from political machinations and global threats, confronting adversaries like the anarchistic Flag Smashers, the devious Baron Helmut Zemo, and the divisive new Captain America, John Walker.

The cast also includes Wyatt Russell playing the government-appointed Star Spangled Man with a Plan, John Walker; Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau, the leader of the anarchistic group known as the Flag Smashers; Daniel Brühl as the dancing Baron Helmut Zemo; Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Sharon Carter; and Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson, Sam's sister, providing strong support in a cast that mixes familiar faces with new foes to vanquish.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor arrives on 4K and Blu-ray Steelbook today. Check out our exclusive clip in the player above.