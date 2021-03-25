[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Season 1, Episode 1, "New World Order."]

There’s a new featurette for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to gets us even more hyped before the second episode of the Marvel Disney+ series gets released tomorrow. In the new footage, we are presented with a quick recap of the two heroes’ history, before getting to see some new footage of what’s yet to come. What’s even better, we're teased with the team-up of the two characters, which unfortunately didn’t happen in the first episode.

Also in the featurette, director and executive producer Kari Skogland talks about how the human aspect of both the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) is as important for the show as the action scenes, something we could already see in the shows first episode. Executive producer Nate Moore also adds to this discussion by pointing out how the two men are united by the same need: the search for a purpose. After receiving Captain America’s shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson is struggling with his own identity, while Bucky Barnes needs to build a new life from scratch after being used as a living weapon for decades.

It's this personal struggle to find meaning in their own lives that will bring the two heroes together on the series. And to showcase the heroes’ partnership, the featurette ends up with an explosive montage of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier fighting together in a lot of different scenes. We've got flashbacks to previous sequences but also highly anticipated scenes, such as the fight on top of a moving train, but we also see a sequence of car chases and gun fighting which gives us some new insight into what to expect from future installments. All of this, of course, is put together to make the wait for Episode 2 that much longer.

A new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available every Friday on Disney+, at 3 a.m. ET, for those brave enough to skip sleep. You can check the new featurette right below.

