There’s no new episode of WandaVision today, but we’re one week away from Marvel Studios’ second-ever live-action TV series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19th, and a new behind-the-scenes featurette goes a long way towards differentiating this new series from the sitcom-homaging, emotion-driven WandaVision. Indeed, this new look at Falcon and the Winter Soldier plays up the “buddy action comedy” aspect, with Sebastian Stan specifically saying that the series is a throwback to this very specific genre. “It’s an example of opposites attract,” adds co-star Anthony Mackie, and while the two definitely take some swipes at one another (all in good fun), Stan notes, “We have fun with each other and that carries into these characters.”

The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and looks to be tonally in line with Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Mackie’s Sam Wilson are forced to team up for… reasons. The plot is being kept under wraps, but we know the series brings back Daniel Brühl as Zemo from Captain America: Civil War, as well as Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Wilson character.

Malcolm Spellman serves as the showrunner, and he has recently stated that the series will delve into what it means for Sam Wilson – a Black man – to be handed the Captain America moniker in a country that’s still fighting racism daily. That’s a meaty thematic thrust, and it’ll be interesting to see how the show balances the drama with the action courtesy of director Kari Skogland.

For now, get a taste of what to expect below in the new featurette. The six-episode first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19th.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

