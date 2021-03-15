Plus we get some new footage of how Sam handles the shield (literally and figuratively).

Marvel just released its final trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, ramping up the anticipation for the debut of the new Disney+ series on Friday. Marvel has a lot riding on its new series after WandaVision’s huge success with critics and audiences. The new trailer ups the ante by spotlighting the shield’s responsibility as Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier) team up to face a new global threat.

Fast-paced and thrilling, our last look at footage from the series will remind audiences of the high-stakes action that typically populate Marvel films. Although other clips highlight Sam and Bucky’s amusing odd couple energy, the new trailer is more broad in scope, and shows off Disney’s singular ability to throw massive amounts of money around with large production and action set pieces. Demonstrating The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s action heavy scenes is a smart move for Marvel, as I truly cannot wait to see some more of the fabulous fight and stunt choreography that made the Captain America trilogy so gripping.

Image via Marvel Studios

It will also be interesting to see how Sam and Bucky contend with Captain America’s legacy. Our first shots of the trailer include Sam training with his shield, as well as sporting a couple moves that are typical of the star-spangled superhero. Marvel’s certainly not being obtuse with its themes and meanings; another shot reflects the shield against Sam as he says, “symbols are nothing without the women and men that give them meaning.” However, with Sam being Sam, there had to be at least one good joke before the end of the trailer. And naturally, he gives it to us by saying what we all know — “we look damn good though.”

RELATED: 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier': We'll See Sam Wilson's Backstory — Here's Why It Matters

First reactions to the series have been mostly positive, although critics have only seen one episode so far. Cementing what clips and trailers have already suggested, it seems as though the series does return to the grounded roots of the MCU. Although it may be a little disappointing after the more unique and experimental storytelling of WandaVision, it makes sense for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to continue setting up and expanding on Marvel’s ever-growing universe. Hopefully, we’ll also get new hints and ideas at what we can expect from Marvel’s upcoming series and films, just as the seconds credits scene of WandaVision did.

Led by showrunner Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl and Wyatt Russell. VanCamp and Brühl return as their Captain America: Civil War characters Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo respectively, with Russell portraying newbie John Walker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ this Friday, March 19. Watch the final trailer below.

